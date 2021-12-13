“For myself, I love going at a steady pace and being prepared for every time I’m pushed forward to a situation. Yeah, I think a United States Championship match [at WrestleMania] would be cool. An Intercontinental Championship match, a WWE Championship match. I think, for Austin Theory, it’s not about how everybody else sees things like, ‘Oh, the Universal Title is the biggest match. Oh, the United States title is not as big.’ I think every match on WrestleMania stands alone for itself.” “So, I think anything I do on that show, it’ll just be great. So I can’t really pinpoint a certain thing because I think everything you can do at WrestleMania is great, so let’s just see what happens and I’ll definitely be prepared for it, whatever it is.”

“I think for Austin Theory, yeah, you’d have to really not see Cena anymore ’cause I’d have to retire him. I’d have to do it, man.”

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Alternative Sport on his idol and childhood hero WWE legend John Cena and how he would love to retire the WWE veteran at WrestleMania.

Austin Theory Says He Wants To Retire John Cena At WrestleMania

WWE Hall Of Famer DDP Marries A McMahon (Just Not Those Ones)

Adam Cole On Kyle O'Reilly Possibly Coming To AEW

Sarray Announces Return To United States Is Coming

Xia Li Recalls Sister Crying Over Her Debut Vignette

On This Day [12/12]: WCW Saturday Night 1992

Update On Big Swole's AEW Departure

Scarlett Bordeaux Avoided Letting WWE Secure Rights To Her Ring Name, Says Her And Killer Kross Are "Not Going Back" To IMPACT

Bayley Provides Injury Update: "Better Be Ready."

NJPW World Tag League Night Eleven Results

Madusa On Issues That Plague Women's Wrestling, How Far We've Come

Jimmy Hart On Vince McMahon Giving Him His Megaphone Gimmick, Roughest Bumps He's Taken & More

On This Day [12/12]: WWF Wrestling Challenge 1993

WWE Live Event Results (12/11/2021) - Saginaw, MI

HOG For The Glory Results

NJPW World Tag League 2021 Finals Are Now Official

Seven Matches Announced For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation Episode

JBL Discusses His Respect For The Undertaker And A Young John Cena

Update On Why Roman Reigns Wasn't At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

ROH Final Battle 2021 Results - 12/11/21, New Champions, Braun Strowman & More

Braun Strowman Arrives At ROH Final Battle

FTR Invade Ring of Honor, Attack The Briscoes During Final Battle

Gable Steveson Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

Edge Praises Rey Mysterio As A Living Legend

