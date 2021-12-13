WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer DDP Marries A McMahon (Just Not Those Ones)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page got married last week and recently shared wedding photos from the big day on social media.

DDP married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon.

In case you're wondering Payge is of no relation to Vince McMahon.

The following press release was issued:

WWE Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page, 65, surprised his girlfriend of two years, retired adventure athlete, Payge McMahon, 47 with a wedding on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Yes, DDP threw a surprise wedding!
Of course he did.

Page and his daughter, intuitive designer & luxury event planner, Brittany Page, organized the elaborate ruse.

They rented out the entire boutique hotel, The Dwell, in Chattanooga, TN. Created a false invitation to a ‘friend’s red and white Christmas themed party.’ Then invited a 115 of the couples’ closest friends and family to a very real ‘black and white’ wedding.

Coming in hot for the ‘party,’ McMahon wore a red backless evening gown. Page wore a white custom Hideoki Bespoke suit with matching fedora. The evening started with a surprise proposal amidst the couples’ family. Immediately followed by the reveal of their gathered friends and a fairytale ceremony… naturally, she said ‘yes.’

Among the guests, Court TV analyst, Julie Grant, country musician Justin Fabus, WWE HOF’er Rob Van Dam, wrestlers Katie Forbes, Harold ‘Ice Train’ Hogue, nZo, Big Cass, Ace Austin, Gia Miller, Eric Watts, Marc Mero, and Hollywood Yates.

After declaring, “You may kiss your bride, bro,” Dr. Asa Andrews, who performed the ceremony, introduced Mr. & Mrs. Dallas & Payge Page.

Yes, her name is now Payge Page.

DDPSnakePIT

Congratulations to DDP and his new wife!


