Update On Big Swole's AEW Departure

Fightful is reporting that Big Swole's AEW deal wasn't ended prematurely as some had speculated on previously. According to the report, Swole's contract was set to expire in November of 2021.

It was noted by Wade Keller that AEW has a wave of contracts expiring in the coming months, with names currently unknown.

Swole was sidelined throughout the year in AEW and hadn't wrestled since September. Her battles with Crohn's Disease were well documented, and the report stated she also wasn't at many of the recent tapings.