Scarlett Bordeaux Avoided Letting WWE Secure Rights To Her Ring Name, Says Her And Killer Kross Are "Not Going Back" To IMPACT

During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett Bordeaux responded to the idea of her and Killer Kross returning to IMPACT Wrestling following their release from WWE.

“We’re not going back there. We’re not going back there. No [Scarlett laughed]. No [there’s no reason to share why I wouldn’t go back to Impact]. Thanks for asking though.”

Scarlett revealed that she was afraid of WWE getting the rights to her ring name.

“That was my biggest fear at WWE was that they were gonna buy my name and then once I left, I was gonna have to change it because I am very — love my name and other people had their names purchased. Karrion [Kross], ‘Karrion’ is not his but he got to keep Killer Kross which he’s very, very happy about. If I would have been official main roster, I know they would’ve bought [it] and they were talking about adding back the ‘Bordeaux’ and I’m like, ‘They’re already talking about it. They’re gonna buy my name and that means later on I can’t have it’ so I’m actually really happy that didn’t happen. I built it, you know?”

Kross is still under a 90-day main roster non-compete clause while Scarlett had an NXT deal, which only has a 30-day non-compete clause.