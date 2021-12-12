Madusa On Issues That Plague Women's Wrestling, How Far We've Come

Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling.

“I think it’s spectacular. It circles back to what I was saying, we are where we are at because everybody before that did their job. Every era is an evolution, every era is a revolution, you know? Every era is a learning situation. Either you liked it or you didn’t, it was good or it wasn’t. But it brought us to this point and it’s still going to elevate, and it needs to. It needs to elevate or change or the product is just going to stink.”

On the lack of women being brought back for legends returns.