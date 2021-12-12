WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Madusa On Issues That Plague Women's Wrestling, How Far We've Come
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 12, 2021
Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling.
“I think it’s spectacular. It circles back to what I was saying, we are where we are at because everybody before that did their job. Every era is an evolution, every era is a revolution, you know? Every era is a learning situation. Either you liked it or you didn’t, it was good or it wasn’t. But it brought us to this point and it’s still going to elevate, and it needs to. It needs to elevate or change or the product is just going to stink.”
On the lack of women being brought back for legends returns.
“Here’s my theory on that. We have men in their 60s out there, signing contracts, still making money, making debuts once every quarter. Why can’t a legend woman? We haven’t changed. Here’s the criteria, every guy, or man, not every, but men would like to say, ‘Women’s wrestling is better, it’s gotten better, they’re getting paid, they’re just as equal now, there’s intergender wrestling,’ No. It’s still not, it still hasn’t changed. You’ve got one or two women making a million dollars and the rest aren’t. When you’ve got hands and hands and handfuls of men making it.”
“When we get a certain age, women all of a sudden just became ugly. Men, bless their heart, they seem to get better looking, right? That’s what society says. But women, people feel that when women get older, they don’t need to be seen. We’re getting older, we don’t look good, whatever the case is. So we don’t belong. This is a younger sport; this is a younger person’s job. That’s the mentality. Except for, it’s okay for men to still have the legends work, so our system is still busted.”