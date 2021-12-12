WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jimmy Hart On Vince McMahon Giving Him His Megaphone Gimmick, Roughest Bumps He's Taken & More
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 12, 2021
Jimmy Hart recently sat down with Fightful, where he recalled the roughest spots he's had to do in his career.
“Matilda the dog. I had the megaphone and one day I was in the ring with the microphone, the siren went off when it did, Matilda attacked me, you know? She was pretty rough in the ring. I got my jaw broken at WrestleMania 3. I was doing that match with—well, I had three matches—but one of the matches was with Adrian Adonis against ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. When Piper gave me that shot on the outside, it cracked my jaw. Didn’t tell people about it, but I had to chew gum very, very gentle for a while. But, that was a good shot.”
Hart also spoke about his extravagant jackets.
“Well, you know what I had to do? I just had to bring a different jacket. I had to go out three or four times, so I had to make sure I had a different jacket for everybody. Well, I tried to treat everybody equal ‘cause I didn’t want any of my guys to get jealous. Which they would. So, I would have different jackets made for different events and everything.”
On how he got his megaphone.
“I’d let Vince see everything. He goes, ‘I love it, I love it!’ Vince is the one that got me the megaphone, you know? I was carrying a cane when I was in Memphis and I went to New York, one day Vince came in and says, ‘This is gonna be your new gimmick.’ It wasn’t painted, of course. I said, ‘Can I paint it?’ He goes, ‘Do whatever you want to with it.’ So, that really was a great part of my career, the megaphone.”
Hart spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon.
“When we did the WrestleMania, I got to see him a little bit and everything. But he’s so busy with so many different things, but he’s always been first class all the way.”
Dec 12
Dec 12 - NJPW held the eleventh night of their World Tag League tournament on Saturday, which has given us our finalists. The results are as follows: * Ryohei Oiwa vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw[...]
