Jimmy Hart On Vince McMahon Giving Him His Megaphone Gimmick, Roughest Bumps He's Taken & More

Jimmy Hart recently sat down with Fightful, where he recalled the roughest spots he's had to do in his career.

“Matilda the dog. I had the megaphone and one day I was in the ring with the microphone, the siren went off when it did, Matilda attacked me, you know? She was pretty rough in the ring. I got my jaw broken at WrestleMania 3. I was doing that match with—well, I had three matches—but one of the matches was with Adrian Adonis against ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. When Piper gave me that shot on the outside, it cracked my jaw. Didn’t tell people about it, but I had to chew gum very, very gentle for a while. But, that was a good shot.”

Hart also spoke about his extravagant jackets.

“Well, you know what I had to do? I just had to bring a different jacket. I had to go out three or four times, so I had to make sure I had a different jacket for everybody. Well, I tried to treat everybody equal ‘cause I didn’t want any of my guys to get jealous. Which they would. So, I would have different jackets made for different events and everything.”

On how he got his megaphone.

“I’d let Vince see everything. He goes, ‘I love it, I love it!’ Vince is the one that got me the megaphone, you know? I was carrying a cane when I was in Memphis and I went to New York, one day Vince came in and says, ‘This is gonna be your new gimmick.’ It wasn’t painted, of course. I said, ‘Can I paint it?’ He goes, ‘Do whatever you want to with it.’ So, that really was a great part of my career, the megaphone.”

Hart spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon.