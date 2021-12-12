Seven Matches Announced For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation Episode

- Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz - Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order - Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone vs. Santana & Ortiz - Gunn Club vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, & Jack Tomlinson - Kris Statlander & Red Velvet vs. Nikki Duke & Tina San Antonio - Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi - Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo

AEW has announced seven matches for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube, including Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz and Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order.

» More News From This Feed

Scarlett Bordeaux Avoided Letting WWE Secure Rights To Her Ring Name, Says Her And Killer Kross Are "Not Going Back" To IMPACT

During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett Bordeaux responded to the idea of her and Killer Kross returning to IMPACT Wrestling following their release from WWE. “We&r[...] Dec 12 - During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett Bordeaux responded to the idea of her and Killer Kross returning to IMPACT Wrestling following their release from WWE. “We&r[...]

Bayley Provides Injury Update: "Better Be Ready."

Bailey recently held a Q&A Livestream, where she spoke about her recovery and eventual WWE return. “People are asking how my knee is. So my knee is doing great, my leg’s doing great[...] Dec 12 - Bailey recently held a Q&A Livestream, where she spoke about her recovery and eventual WWE return. “People are asking how my knee is. So my knee is doing great, my leg’s doing great[...]

NJPW World Tag League Night Eleven Results

NJPW held the eleventh night of their World Tag League tournament on Saturday, which has given us our finalists. The results are as follows: * Ryohei Oiwa vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw[...] Dec 12 - NJPW held the eleventh night of their World Tag League tournament on Saturday, which has given us our finalists. The results are as follows: * Ryohei Oiwa vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw[...]

Madusa On Issues That Plague Women's Wrestling, How Far We've Come

Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling. “I think it’s spectacular. It circles back to what I was saying, we are where we a[...] Dec 12 - Madusa recently sat down with Wrestling Inc, where she spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling. “I think it’s spectacular. It circles back to what I was saying, we are where we a[...]

Jimmy Hart On Vince McMahon Giving Him His Megaphone Gimmick, Roughest Bumps He's Taken & More

Jimmy Hart recently sat down with Fightful, where he recalled the roughest spots he's had to do in his career. “Matilda the dog. I had the megaphone and one day I was in the ring with the mic[...] Dec 12 - Jimmy Hart recently sat down with Fightful, where he recalled the roughest spots he's had to do in his career. “Matilda the dog. I had the megaphone and one day I was in the ring with the mic[...]

On This Day [12/12]: WWF Wrestling Challenge 1993

On this day back in 1993, WWF brought an episode of Wrestling Challenge. The card for the event is as follows (courtesy of the WWF Wrestling Challenge 1993 YouTube channel.) 12/12/93 Wrestling Cha[...] Dec 12 - On this day back in 1993, WWF brought an episode of Wrestling Challenge. The card for the event is as follows (courtesy of the WWF Wrestling Challenge 1993 YouTube channel.) 12/12/93 Wrestling Cha[...]

WWE Live Event Results (12/11/2021) - Saginaw, MI

WWE held a live event this past Saturday night from Sanigaw, Michigan. The results are as follows. * Bianca Belair def. Doudrop * Finn Balor def. Austin Theory * WWE Women’s Tag Team Champ[...] Dec 12 - WWE held a live event this past Saturday night from Sanigaw, Michigan. The results are as follows. * Bianca Belair def. Doudrop * Finn Balor def. Austin Theory * WWE Women’s Tag Team Champ[...]

HOG For The Glory Results

House of Glory held their For The Glory show this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Mantequilla def. Encore and Joey Silver and Nolo Kitano and Ryan Burgundy and Smiley * Charles Mason[...] Dec 12 - House of Glory held their For The Glory show this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Mantequilla def. Encore and Joey Silver and Nolo Kitano and Ryan Burgundy and Smiley * Charles Mason[...]

NJPW World Tag League 2021 Finals Are Now Official

The NJPW World Tag League 2021 tournament now has it's finals. It is being reported by Fightful that Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI will go up against the team of EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi in the t[...] Dec 12 - The NJPW World Tag League 2021 tournament now has it's finals. It is being reported by Fightful that Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI will go up against the team of EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi in the t[...]

Seven Matches Announced For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation Episode

AEW has announced seven matches for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube, including Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz and Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order. - Thunder Rosa vs[...] Dec 12 - AEW has announced seven matches for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube, including Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz and Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order. - Thunder Rosa vs[...]

JBL Discusses His Respect For The Undertaker And A Young John Cena

WWE Hall Of Famer JBL recently discussed his respect for The Undertaker during an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast. “There are some guys that just have that Cool Hand Lu[...] Dec 12 - WWE Hall Of Famer JBL recently discussed his respect for The Undertaker during an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast. “There are some guys that just have that Cool Hand Lu[...]

Update On Why Roman Reigns Wasn't At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns did not appear on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Los Angeles. It was explained by Paul Heyman that Reigns was on the Island of Samoa training for the upcoming match aga[...] Dec 12 - Roman Reigns did not appear on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Los Angeles. It was explained by Paul Heyman that Reigns was on the Island of Samoa training for the upcoming match aga[...]

ROH Final Battle 2021 Results - 12/11/21, New Champions, Braun Strowman & More

On Saturday, ROH held their Final Battle 2021 PPV Event from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The event is truly the end of an era for ROH as the promotion is taking a[...] Dec 12 - On Saturday, ROH held their Final Battle 2021 PPV Event from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The event is truly the end of an era for ROH as the promotion is taking a[...]

Braun Strowman Arrives At ROH Final Battle

During tonight's ROH Final Battle, The Titan, formerly known as Braun Strowman, made his debut with the promotion, coming to the aid of EC3. Following the surprise, EC3 said this is not an invasion--[...] Dec 11 - During tonight's ROH Final Battle, The Titan, formerly known as Braun Strowman, made his debut with the promotion, coming to the aid of EC3. Following the surprise, EC3 said this is not an invasion--[...]

FTR Invade Ring of Honor, Attack The Briscoes During Final Battle

During tonight's ROH Final Battle, All Elite Wrestling's FTR invaded and attacked The Briscoes following their ROH World Tag-Team Championship victory, which saw the duo becoming champs for the 12th t[...] Dec 11 - During tonight's ROH Final Battle, All Elite Wrestling's FTR invaded and attacked The Briscoes following their ROH World Tag-Team Championship victory, which saw the duo becoming champs for the 12th t[...]

Gable Steveson Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

One of WWE's biggest signings this year has been olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. However, a section of the audience is not happy with WWE signing him due to sexual assault allegations laid agai[...] Dec 11 - One of WWE's biggest signings this year has been olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. However, a section of the audience is not happy with WWE signing him due to sexual assault allegations laid agai[...]

Edge Praises Rey Mysterio As A Living Legend

Edge was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he praised Rey Mysterio as a living legend. "Rey Mysterio, he gets credit but it’s still not the credit he deserves. It really isn&rsqu[...] Dec 11 - Edge was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he praised Rey Mysterio as a living legend. "Rey Mysterio, he gets credit but it’s still not the credit he deserves. It really isn&rsqu[...]

Nick Dinsmore Announces Retirement Tour

Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE, has announced his retirement tour. Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! There are select dates available so book Eugene AS[...] Dec 11 - Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE, has announced his retirement tour. Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! There are select dates available so book Eugene AS[...]

Hook Reflects On AEW Debut, Talks Action Bronson

Following a successful AEW debut on Rampage this past Friday night, Hook spoke with Pitchfork about using an Action Bronson song as his entrance music. “I’ve been an Action Bronson fan [...] Dec 11 - Following a successful AEW debut on Rampage this past Friday night, Hook spoke with Pitchfork about using an Action Bronson song as his entrance music. “I’ve been an Action Bronson fan [...]

Gail Kim On Who She Wants To See Join IMPACT's Knockouts Division

During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Gail Kim spoke about which female wrestlers she'd like to see make their way to IMPACT Wrestling. “I just want girls who are talented[...] Dec 11 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Gail Kim spoke about which female wrestlers she'd like to see make their way to IMPACT Wrestling. “I just want girls who are talented[...]

Jay Lethal On ROH's Hiatus

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jay Lethal spoke about ROH going on hiatus and how it surprised him. “Completely out of the blue, and not to give too much — I’m not sure [...] Dec 11 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jay Lethal spoke about ROH going on hiatus and how it surprised him. “Completely out of the blue, and not to give too much — I’m not sure [...]

Johnny Gargano Relaunches ProWrestlingTees Store, Announces New Content For Twitch and YouTube

Johnny Gargano has officially relaunched his ProWrestlingTees store, where many of the designs are showcasing his new catchphrase "Bet On Yourself." In addition to this, Gargano already has some plan[...] Dec 11 - Johnny Gargano has officially relaunched his ProWrestlingTees store, where many of the designs are showcasing his new catchphrase "Bet On Yourself." In addition to this, Gargano already has some plan[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Revealed For December 10

A report from SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight viewing figures for the December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The two-hour broadcast draw an overnight of 2.172 million viewers, a significan[...] Dec 11 - A report from SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight viewing figures for the December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The two-hour broadcast draw an overnight of 2.172 million viewers, a significan[...]

Tony Khan Comments On His Relationship With Eric Bischoff

AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff recently exchanged words regarding AEW and how it compares to WCW. Many have wondered what the relationship between the two currently is and on the most rece[...] Dec 11 - AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff recently exchanged words regarding AEW and how it compares to WCW. Many have wondered what the relationship between the two currently is and on the most rece[...]