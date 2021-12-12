Update On Why Roman Reigns Wasn't At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns did not appear on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Los Angeles.

It was explained by Paul Heyman that Reigns was on the Island of Samoa training for the upcoming match against Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view event on January 1, 2022.

In an update, a report from RingsideNews reveals that the Universal Champion was actually on a planned vacation and WWE knew of his absence during this period for a while.

Reigns is expected to return on next Friday’s episode of SmackDown from Chicago, IL.