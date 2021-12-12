ROH Final Battle 2021 Results - 12/11/21, New Champions, Braun Strowman & More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2021
On Saturday, ROH held their Final Battle 2021 PPV Event from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.
The event is truly the end of an era for ROH as the promotion is taking a hiatus that until April 2022.
Below are the results, courtesy of our live coverage partner
RAJAH.com.
Pre-Show:
- The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses and O’Shay Edwards) to become the brand-new ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions.
- Miranda Alize and The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon) def. Chelsea Green and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle).
- Brian Milonas, Beer City Bruiser, World Famous CB, Flip Gordon and PJ Black def. Sledge, Demonic Flamita, Will Ferrara, LSG and Max The Impaler in a 10-Man Wildcard Tag Team Match.
Main Show:
- Dragon Lee def. Rey Horus.
- Rhett Titus def. Dalton Castle (c), Silas Young and Joe Hendry in a Four Corners Survival Match to become the brand-new ROH World Television Champion.
- Josh Woods (c) def. Brian Johnson in a Pure Rules Match to retain his ROH Pure Title.
- Shane Taylor def. Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor Match.
- Rok-C (c) def. Willow Nightingale to retain her ROH Women’s World Title.
- Brody King, Homicide, Rocky Romero and Tony Deppen def. Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams and EC3 in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
- Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Makes An Appearance.
- The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe) def. The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (c) to become the brand-new ROH World Tag Team Champions.
- AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) And The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe) Brawl
- Jonathan Gresham def. Jay Lethal to become the brand-new ROH World Champion.
https://wrestlr.me/72716/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 12
Dec 12 - On Saturday, ROH held their Final Battle 2021 PPV Event from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The event is truly the [...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - During tonight's ROH Final Battle, The Titan, formerly known as Braun Strowman, made his debut with the promotion, coming to the aid of EC3. Followin[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - During tonight's ROH Final Battle, All Elite Wrestling's FTR invaded and attacked The Briscoes following their ROH World Tag-Team Championship victory[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - One of WWE's biggest signings this year has been olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. However, a section of the audience is not happy with WWE signi[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - Edge was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he praised Rey Mysterio as a living legend. "Rey Mysterio, he gets credit but it’s st[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE, has announced his retirement tour. Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! [...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - Following a successful AEW debut on Rampage this past Friday night, Hook spoke with Pitchfork about using an Action Bronson song as his entrance music[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Gail Kim spoke about which female wrestlers she'd like to see make their way to IMPACT Wrest[...]
Dec 11 Jay Lethal On ROH's Hiatus During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jay Lethal spoke about ROH going on hiatus and how it surprised him. “Completely out of the blue, an[...]
Dec 11 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jay Lethal spoke about ROH going on hiatus and how it surprised him. “Completely out of the blue, an[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - Johnny Gargano has officially relaunched his ProWrestlingTees store, where many of the designs are showcasing his new catchphrase "Bet On Yourself." [...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - A report from SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight viewing figures for the December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The two-hour broadcast draw a[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff recently exchanged words regarding AEW and how it compares to WCW. Many have wondered what the relationship[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - As previously reported, Chris Jericho was hospitalized earlier this week in the United Kingdom for a treatable medical issue. Jericho was in the mids[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan has been pictured using a walking stick following recent reports that he has been dealing with some health issues. A fan[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view tonight which takes place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. We reported recent[...]
Dec 11
Dec 11 - Chris Jericho recently filed a trademark on December 6th for his Painmaker character with ”The mark consists of a full figure design of a cha[...]
Dec 10 It’s Official! - Hook Is All Elite Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and e[...]
Dec 10 - Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and e[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against [...]
Dec 10 WWE SmackDown Results 12/10/21 WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE[...]
Dec 10 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from L[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go [...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her schedul[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the the[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, bu[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against[...]