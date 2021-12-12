ROH Final Battle 2021 Results - 12/11/21, New Champions, Braun Strowman & More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2021

On Saturday, ROH held their Final Battle 2021 PPV Event from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The event is truly the end of an era for ROH as the promotion is taking a hiatus that until April 2022.

Below are the results, courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.

Pre-Show:

- The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses and O’Shay Edwards) to become the brand-new ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions.

- Miranda Alize and The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon) def. Chelsea Green and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle).

- Brian Milonas, Beer City Bruiser, World Famous CB, Flip Gordon and PJ Black def. Sledge, Demonic Flamita, Will Ferrara, LSG and Max The Impaler in a 10-Man Wildcard Tag Team Match.

Main Show:

- Dragon Lee def. Rey Horus.

- Rhett Titus def. Dalton Castle (c), Silas Young and Joe Hendry in a Four Corners Survival Match to become the brand-new ROH World Television Champion.

- Josh Woods (c) def. Brian Johnson in a Pure Rules Match to retain his ROH Pure Title.

- Shane Taylor def. Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor Match.

- Rok-C (c) def. Willow Nightingale to retain her ROH Women’s World Title.

- Brody King, Homicide, Rocky Romero and Tony Deppen def. Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams and EC3 in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Makes An Appearance.

- The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe) def. The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (c) to become the brand-new ROH World Tag Team Champions.

- AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) And The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe) Brawl

- Jonathan Gresham def. Jay Lethal to become the brand-new ROH World Champion.