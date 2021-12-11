Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! There are select dates available so book Eugene ASAP for pro wrestling matches, seminars/match psychology, and also stand-up Comedy. Contact today by email: EugeneNickDinsmore@Gmail.com pic.twitter.com/Sb2MWvzRTT

Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE, has announced his retirement tour.

» More News From This Feed

Edge Praises Rey Mysterio As A Living Legend

Edge was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he praised Rey Mysterio as a living legend. "Rey Mysterio, he gets credit but it’s st[...] Dec 11 - Edge was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he praised Rey Mysterio as a living legend. "Rey Mysterio, he gets credit but it’s st[...]

Nick Dinsmore Announces Retirement Tour

Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE, has announced his retirement tour. Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! [...] Dec 11 - Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE, has announced his retirement tour. Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! [...]

Hook Reflects On AEW Debut, Talks Action Bronson

Following a successful AEW debut on Rampage this past Friday night, Hook spoke with Pitchfork about using an Action Bronson song as his entrance music[...] Dec 11 - Following a successful AEW debut on Rampage this past Friday night, Hook spoke with Pitchfork about using an Action Bronson song as his entrance music[...]

Gail Kim On Who She Wants To See Join IMPACT's Knockouts Division

During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Gail Kim spoke about which female wrestlers she'd like to see make their way to IMPACT Wrest[...] Dec 11 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Gail Kim spoke about which female wrestlers she'd like to see make their way to IMPACT Wrest[...]

Jay Lethal On ROH's Hiatus

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jay Lethal spoke about ROH going on hiatus and how it surprised him. “Completely out of the blue, an[...] Dec 11 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jay Lethal spoke about ROH going on hiatus and how it surprised him. “Completely out of the blue, an[...]

Johnny Gargano Relaunches ProWrestlingTees Store, Announces New Content For Twitch and YouTube

Johnny Gargano has officially relaunched his ProWrestlingTees store, where many of the designs are showcasing his new catchphrase "Bet On Yourself." [...] Dec 11 - Johnny Gargano has officially relaunched his ProWrestlingTees store, where many of the designs are showcasing his new catchphrase "Bet On Yourself." [...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Revealed For December 10

A report from SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight viewing figures for the December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The two-hour broadcast draw a[...] Dec 11 - A report from SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight viewing figures for the December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The two-hour broadcast draw a[...]

Tony Khan Comments On His Relationship With Eric Bischoff

AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff recently exchanged words regarding AEW and how it compares to WCW. Many have wondered what the relationship[...] Dec 11 - AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff recently exchanged words regarding AEW and how it compares to WCW. Many have wondered what the relationship[...]

Chris Jericho 'Back On The Streets' Following Release From Hospital

As previously reported, Chris Jericho was hospitalized earlier this week in the United Kingdom for a treatable medical issue. Jericho was in the mids[...] Dec 11 - As previously reported, Chris Jericho was hospitalized earlier this week in the United Kingdom for a treatable medical issue. Jericho was in the mids[...]

PHOTO: WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Pictured Using A Walking Stick

WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan has been pictured using a walking stick following recent reports that he has been dealing with some health issues. A fan[...] Dec 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan has been pictured using a walking stick following recent reports that he has been dealing with some health issues. A fan[...]

AEW Reportedly Sending 'Multiple People' To Tonight's ROH Final Battle

ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view tonight which takes place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. We reported recent[...] Dec 11 - ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view tonight which takes place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. We reported recent[...]

Chris Jericho Files Trademark On Painmaker Character

Chris Jericho recently filed a trademark on December 6th for his Painmaker character with ”The mark consists of a full figure design of a cha[...] Dec 11 - Chris Jericho recently filed a trademark on December 6th for his Painmaker character with ”The mark consists of a full figure design of a cha[...]

It’s Official! - Hook Is All Elite

Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and e[...] Dec 10 - Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and e[...]

Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow Announced For Next Week's AEW Winter Is Coming

AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against [...] Dec 10 - AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against [...]

WWE SmackDown Results 12/10/21

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE[...] Dec 10 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE[...]

AEW Rampage Results (December 10th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from L[...] Dec 10 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from L[...]

Jeff Hardy To AEW? - Matt Hardy Is Fueling That Rumor

There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go [...] Dec 10 - There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go [...]

Xia Li Debuts On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her schedul[...] Dec 10 - Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her schedul[...]

WWE Announce Special Music Appearance For WWE Day 1

WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the the[...] Dec 10 - WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the the[...]

Another Of Chris Jericho’s Fozzy Concerts Has Been Canceled

The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, bu[...] Dec 10 - The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, bu[...]

Alberto Del Rio Has Sexual Assault/Kidnapping Charges Dropped

Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against[...] Dec 10 - Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against[...]

Tony Khan Will Support ROH For Final Battle Before Hiatus

During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to supp[...] Dec 10 - During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to supp[...]

Interview Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage On TNT

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AE[...] Dec 10 - AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AE[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Digital Series

WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Pat[...] Dec 10 - WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Pat[...]