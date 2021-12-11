Gail Kim On Who She Wants To See Join IMPACT's Knockouts Division

“I just want girls who are talented and passionate and all those things, but it’s important to have a good locker room. It’s so important for the girls to support each other and work for the business of the match, for the company, and in the end, it benefits everyone. People like Taya [Valkyrie], Mia Yim, of course, was part of our family too. I would love for her to be able to show who she really is as her authentic self because she’s really talented. I’m curious about Ember Moon. Now ROH has so many girls, I mean, I love Maria [Kanellis] just as a leader, as well, in terms of the women’s wrestling world, and because we have Mickie [James] in our locker room now and I just love that there’s different types of girls in there that the girls can look up to. Just be able to lean on or go to for advice because, listen, in all realistic situations, even though I’m a leader there, some girls might not feel comfortable to come to me for whatever reason it may be. Whether they see me as ‘too office,’ that’s why we need the Madison’s, the Mickie’s, the Maria’s, and the people who are in that locker room that they can turn to if they don’t feel comfortable with other people.”

During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Gail Kim spoke about which female wrestlers she'd like to see make their way to IMPACT Wrestling.

» More News From This Feed

Nick Dinsmore Announces Retirement Tour

Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE, has announced his retirement tour. Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! There are select dates available so book Eugene AS[...] Dec 11 - Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE, has announced his retirement tour. Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! There are select dates available so book Eugene AS[...]

Hook Reflects On AEW Debut, Talks Action Bronson

Following a successful AEW debut on Rampage this past Friday night, Hook spoke with Pitchfork about using an Action Bronson song as his entrance music. “I’ve been an Action Bronson fan [...] Dec 11 - Following a successful AEW debut on Rampage this past Friday night, Hook spoke with Pitchfork about using an Action Bronson song as his entrance music. “I’ve been an Action Bronson fan [...]

Gail Kim On Who She Wants To See Join IMPACT's Knockouts Division

During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Gail Kim spoke about which female wrestlers she'd like to see make their way to IMPACT Wrestling. “I just want girls who are talented[...] Dec 11 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Gail Kim spoke about which female wrestlers she'd like to see make their way to IMPACT Wrestling. “I just want girls who are talented[...]

Jay Lethal On ROH's Hiatus

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jay Lethal spoke about ROH going on hiatus and how it surprised him. “Completely out of the blue, and not to give too much — I’m not sure [...] Dec 11 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jay Lethal spoke about ROH going on hiatus and how it surprised him. “Completely out of the blue, and not to give too much — I’m not sure [...]

Johnny Gargano Relaunches ProWrestlingTees Store, Announces New Content For Twitch and YouTube

Johnny Gargano has officially relaunched his ProWrestlingTees store, where many of the designs are showcasing his new catchphrase "Bet On Yourself." In addition to this, Gargano already has some plan[...] Dec 11 - Johnny Gargano has officially relaunched his ProWrestlingTees store, where many of the designs are showcasing his new catchphrase "Bet On Yourself." In addition to this, Gargano already has some plan[...]

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Revealed For December 10

A report from SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight viewing figures for the December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The two-hour broadcast draw an overnight of 2.172 million viewers, a significan[...] Dec 11 - A report from SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight viewing figures for the December 10 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The two-hour broadcast draw an overnight of 2.172 million viewers, a significan[...]

Tony Khan Comments On His Relationship With Eric Bischoff

AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff recently exchanged words regarding AEW and how it compares to WCW. Many have wondered what the relationship between the two currently is and on the most rece[...] Dec 11 - AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff recently exchanged words regarding AEW and how it compares to WCW. Many have wondered what the relationship between the two currently is and on the most rece[...]

Chris Jericho 'Back On The Streets' Following Release From Hospital

As previously reported, Chris Jericho was hospitalized earlier this week in the United Kingdom for a treatable medical issue. Jericho was in the midst of his tour with his band Fozzy at the time of h[...] Dec 11 - As previously reported, Chris Jericho was hospitalized earlier this week in the United Kingdom for a treatable medical issue. Jericho was in the midst of his tour with his band Fozzy at the time of h[...]

PHOTO: WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Pictured Using A Walking Stick

WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan has been pictured using a walking stick following recent reports that he has been dealing with some health issues. A fan met Hogan at a CVS store which also reveals his s[...] Dec 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan has been pictured using a walking stick following recent reports that he has been dealing with some health issues. A fan met Hogan at a CVS store which also reveals his s[...]

AEW Reportedly Sending 'Multiple People' To Tonight's ROH Final Battle

ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view tonight which takes place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. We reported recently that AEW President Tony Khan revealed he is len[...] Dec 11 - ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view tonight which takes place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. We reported recently that AEW President Tony Khan revealed he is len[...]

Chris Jericho Files Trademark On Painmaker Character

Chris Jericho recently filed a trademark on December 6th for his Painmaker character with ”The mark consists of a full figure design of a character comprising a fedora, a leather jacket havin[...] Dec 11 - Chris Jericho recently filed a trademark on December 6th for his Painmaker character with ”The mark consists of a full figure design of a character comprising a fedora, a leather jacket havin[...]

It’s Official! - Hook Is All Elite

Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and even delivered some of his Father's wrestling moves[...] Dec 10 - Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and even delivered some of his Father's wrestling moves[...]

Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow Announced For Next Week's AEW Winter Is Coming

AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against Matt Sydal in singles-action. The card so far: -[...] Dec 10 - AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against Matt Sydal in singles-action. The card so far: -[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 12/10/21

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE results here at Rajah.com for the Friday, Decembe[...] Dec 10 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE results here at Rajah.com for the Friday, Decembe[...]

AEW Rampage Results (December 10th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from Long Island, New York and we have a title match and[...] Dec 10 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from Long Island, New York and we have a title match and[...]

Jeff Hardy To AEW? - Matt Hardy Is Fueling That Rumor

There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go after he turned down WWE-sponsored rehab following[...] Dec 10 - There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go after he turned down WWE-sponsored rehab following[...]

Xia Li Debuts On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her scheduled singles match with Naomi, but she brought some [...] Dec 10 - Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her scheduled singles match with Naomi, but she brought some [...]

WWE Announce Special Music Appearance For WWE Day 1

WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the theme song for the show, as well as making a special [...] Dec 10 - WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the theme song for the show, as well as making a special [...]

Another Of Chris Jericho’s Fozzy Concerts Has Been Canceled

The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, but due to circumstances beyond our control, Fozzy w[...] Dec 10 - The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, but due to circumstances beyond our control, Fozzy w[...]

Alberto Del Rio Has Sexual Assault/Kidnapping Charges Dropped

Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against the former WWE Champion: “San Antonio, Tex[...] Dec 10 - Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against the former WWE Champion: “San Antonio, Tex[...]

Tony Khan Will Support ROH For Final Battle Before Hiatus

During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to support the show before they go on hiatus. “I d[...] Dec 10 - During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to support the show before they go on hiatus. “I d[...]

Interview Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage On TNT

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AEW taped this show this past Wednesday following Dy[...] Dec 10 - AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AEW taped this show this past Wednesday following Dy[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Digital Series

WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company has been us[...] Dec 10 - WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company has been us[...]

Jon Moxley Will Remain GCW Champion Until He Loses It In A Match, Says GCW Owner

During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion until he loses the title officially. Moxley has rece[...] Dec 10 - During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion until he loses the title officially. Moxley has rece[...]