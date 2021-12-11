Tony Khan Comments On His Relationship With Eric Bischoff

AEW President Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff recently exchanged words regarding AEW and how it compares to WCW.

Many have wondered what the relationship between the two currently is and on the most recent episode of My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Khan addressed their status:

“We haven’t talked in a while,” Khan told Fox. “I probably should at some point [reach out] to Eric because we’re friends.”

Bischoff recently stated that he tried to call Khan, but didn’t hear back from him.

“WCW had their own buildings,” Khan stated. “They ran all over the country and had domed stadiums, and nobody’s done anything like that in the live attendance world since. That’s one of the reasons I have so much respect for Eric Bischoff.”

“There’s only been three pro wrestling presidents in my lifetime that have had a big run and he’s one of them,” Khan explained. “Vince McMahon’s one of them. And now, thanks to the great wrestling fans, now I’m one of them. And so there’s only three of us, so it’s important for us to have a good relationship.”