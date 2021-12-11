AEW Reportedly Sending 'Multiple People' To Tonight's ROH Final Battle

ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view tonight which takes place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

We reported recently that AEW President Tony Khan revealed he is lending a hand for the final ROH event before it takes an extended hiatus. It now has been revealed by Fightful that help from Khan is in the form of a number of AEW talent set to appear on the final show.

ROH World Champion Bandido had to pull out of his match against Jonathan Gresham after testing positive for COVID-19, and former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal has replaced him. Lethal recently signed with AEW.

The report notes that AEW is sending “multiple people” to the show. IMPACT Wrestling is also sending one major name as well.