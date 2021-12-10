It’s official! Welcome to the team, @730hook and congratulations on your tremendous debut win tonight on #AEWRampage ! pic.twitter.com/63iQo2JSRK

Tony Khan immediately announcement that Hook is All Elite on his Twitter:

The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and even delivered some of his Father's wrestling moves such as the Tazmission finisher.

Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match.

It’s Official! - Hook Is All Elite

Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow Announced For Next Week's AEW Winter Is Coming

AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against [...] Dec 10 - AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against [...]

WWE SmackDown Results 12/10/21

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE[...] Dec 10 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE[...]

AEW Rampage Results (December 10th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from L[...] Dec 10 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from L[...]

Jeff Hardy To AEW? - Matt Hardy Is Fueling That Rumor

There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go [...] Dec 10 - There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go [...]

Xia Li Debuts On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her schedul[...] Dec 10 - Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her schedul[...]

WWE Announce Special Music Appearance For WWE Day 1

WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the the[...] Dec 10 - WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the the[...]

Another Of Chris Jericho’s Fozzy Concerts Has Been Canceled

The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, bu[...] Dec 10 - The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, bu[...]

Alberto Del Rio Has Sexual Assault/Kidnapping Charges Dropped

Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against[...] Dec 10 - Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against[...]

Tony Khan Will Support ROH For Final Battle Before Hiatus

During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to supp[...] Dec 10 - During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to supp[...]

Interview Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage On TNT

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AE[...] Dec 10 - AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AE[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Digital Series

WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Pat[...] Dec 10 - WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Pat[...]

Jon Moxley Will Remain GCW Champion Until He Loses It In A Match, Says GCW Owner

During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion unt[...] Dec 10 - During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion unt[...]

Jay Lethal To Main Event ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor has announced that, thanks to some help from AEW, they have their main event for Final Battle. Former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Ja[...] Dec 10 - Ring of Honor has announced that, thanks to some help from AEW, they have their main event for Final Battle. Former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Ja[...]

MLW Announces 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship Match

MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signe[...] Dec 10 - MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signe[...]

What WWE Has Planned For Johnny Gargano If He Returns

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one. As you would [...] Dec 10 - As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one. As you would [...]

Kairi Sane Is Officially A Free-Agent Following WWE Contract Expiring

Kairi Sane is now officially a free agent and will not be renewing her contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of Wrestling Ob[...] Dec 10 - Kairi Sane is now officially a free agent and will not be renewing her contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of Wrestling Ob[...]

On This Day [12/10]: 1984 WWF From The Meadlowlands Arena

On this day back in 1984, the World Wrestling Federation broadcast a show from the Meadowlands Arena. The event featured a main event of Hulk Hogan v[...] Dec 10 - On this day back in 1984, the World Wrestling Federation broadcast a show from the Meadowlands Arena. The event featured a main event of Hulk Hogan v[...]

Chris Jericho Comments On Being Hospitalized In Wales

We reported on Thursday that Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized yesterday in Wales ahead of a planned Fozzy concert. In an update from Dave Meltzer[...] Dec 10 - We reported on Thursday that Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized yesterday in Wales ahead of a planned Fozzy concert. In an update from Dave Meltzer[...]

Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Was Asked To Remove NJPW Jacket During Nexus Documentary

WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on I[...] Dec 10 - WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on I[...]

Tony Khan To "Lend Some Support" To ROH For Final Battle

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Ring of Honor's upcoming hiatus and how he wants to support them during this difficul[...] Dec 10 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Ring of Honor's upcoming hiatus and how he wants to support them during this difficul[...]

Update On Jeff Hardy's Contract Status Following WWE Release

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend[...] Dec 10 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend[...]

Updated IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2021 Card

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. whi[...] Dec 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. whi[...]

Jimmy Jacobs Is Coming To GCW Most Notorious

GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in [...] Dec 10 - GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in [...]