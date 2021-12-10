WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
It’s Official! - Hook Is All Elite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2021
Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match.
The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and even delivered some of his Father's wrestling moves such as the Tazmission finisher.
Tony Khan immediately announcement that Hook is All Elite on his Twitter:
