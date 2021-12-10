Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow Announced For Next Week's AEW Winter Is Coming

We are just days away from one of the biggest nights of the year. #WinterIsComing to #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY Live on TNT: - #AEW World Title: @theAdamPage v @bryandanielson -Dynamite Diamond Final: @The_MJF v @lucha_angel1 - @SerenaDeeb v @shidahikaru - @RealWardlow v @MattSydal pic.twitter.com/M5irP8btBZ

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW championship - MJF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring - Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal - Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against Matt Sydal in singles-action.

AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT.

It’s Official! - Hook Is All Elite

Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and even delivered some of his Father's wrestling moves[...] Dec 10 - Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and even delivered some of his Father's wrestling moves[...]

AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday's Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle's Wardlow will go up against Matt Sydal in singles-action.

WWE SmackDown Results 12/10/21

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE results here at Rajah.com for the Friday, Decembe[...] Dec 10 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com. Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE results here at Rajah.com for the Friday, Decembe[...]

AEW Rampage Results (December 10th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from Long Island, New York and we have a title match and[...] Dec 10 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from Long Island, New York and we have a title match and[...]

Jeff Hardy To AEW? - Matt Hardy Is Fueling That Rumor

There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go after he turned down WWE-sponsored rehab following[...] Dec 10 - There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go after he turned down WWE-sponsored rehab following[...]

Xia Li Debuts On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her scheduled singles match with Naomi, but she brought some [...] Dec 10 - Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her scheduled singles match with Naomi, but she brought some [...]

WWE Announce Special Music Appearance For WWE Day 1

WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the theme song for the show, as well as making a special [...] Dec 10 - WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the theme song for the show, as well as making a special [...]

Another Of Chris Jericho’s Fozzy Concerts Has Been Canceled

The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, but due to circumstances beyond our control, Fozzy w[...] Dec 10 - The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, but due to circumstances beyond our control, Fozzy w[...]

Alberto Del Rio Has Sexual Assault/Kidnapping Charges Dropped

Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against the former WWE Champion: “San Antonio, Tex[...] Dec 10 - Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against the former WWE Champion: “San Antonio, Tex[...]

Tony Khan Will Support ROH For Final Battle Before Hiatus

During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to support the show before they go on hiatus. “I d[...] Dec 10 - During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to support the show before they go on hiatus. “I d[...]

Interview Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage On TNT

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AEW taped this show this past Wednesday following Dy[...] Dec 10 - AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AEW taped this show this past Wednesday following Dy[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Digital Series

WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company has been us[...] Dec 10 - WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company has been us[...]

Jon Moxley Will Remain GCW Champion Until He Loses It In A Match, Says GCW Owner

During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion until he loses the title officially. Moxley has rece[...] Dec 10 - During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion until he loses the title officially. Moxley has rece[...]

Jay Lethal To Main Event ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor has announced that, thanks to some help from AEW, they have their main event for Final Battle. Former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal will return to ROH to face Jonathan Gresh[...] Dec 10 - Ring of Honor has announced that, thanks to some help from AEW, they have their main event for Final Battle. Former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal will return to ROH to face Jonathan Gresh[...]

MLW Announces 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship Match

MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signed for DallasSee MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 [...] Dec 10 - MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signed for DallasSee MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 [...]

What WWE Has Planned For Johnny Gargano If He Returns

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one. As you would expect there is a lot of speculation as to the fut[...] Dec 10 - As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one. As you would expect there is a lot of speculation as to the fut[...]

Kairi Sane Is Officially A Free-Agent Following WWE Contract Expiring

Kairi Sane is now officially a free agent and will not be renewing her contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wanted to re-sign her w[...] Dec 10 - Kairi Sane is now officially a free agent and will not be renewing her contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wanted to re-sign her w[...]

On This Day [12/10]: 1984 WWF From The Meadlowlands Arena

On this day back in 1984, the World Wrestling Federation broadcast a show from the Meadowlands Arena. The event featured a main event of Hulk Hogan vs. Big John Studd. [...] Dec 10 - On this day back in 1984, the World Wrestling Federation broadcast a show from the Meadowlands Arena. The event featured a main event of Hulk Hogan vs. Big John Studd. [...]

Chris Jericho Comments On Being Hospitalized In Wales

We reported on Thursday that Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized yesterday in Wales ahead of a planned Fozzy concert. In an update from Dave Meltzer who spoke to Jericho, the AEW star said, “I[...] Dec 10 - We reported on Thursday that Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized yesterday in Wales ahead of a planned Fozzy concert. In an update from Dave Meltzer who spoke to Jericho, the AEW star said, “I[...]

Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Was Asked To Remove NJPW Jacket During Nexus Documentary

WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about [...] Dec 10 - WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about [...]

Tony Khan To "Lend Some Support" To ROH For Final Battle

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Ring of Honor's upcoming hiatus and how he wants to support them during this difficult time. "I do want to wish those folks with Rin[...] Dec 10 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Ring of Honor's upcoming hiatus and how he wants to support them during this difficult time. "I do want to wish those folks with Rin[...]

Update On Jeff Hardy's Contract Status Following WWE Release

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend. Jeff will be unable to compete for 90-days foll[...] Dec 10 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend. Jeff will be unable to compete for 90-days foll[...]

Updated IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2021 Card

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. which takes place on January 8, 2021 The show will a[...] Dec 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. which takes place on January 8, 2021 The show will a[...]

Jimmy Jacobs Is Coming To GCW Most Notorious

GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in Detroit, Michigan. The show will stream live on FI[...] Dec 10 - GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in Detroit, Michigan. The show will stream live on FI[...]