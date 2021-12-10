WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow Announced For Next Week's AEW Winter Is Coming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2021

Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow Announced For Next Week's AEW Winter Is Coming

AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT.

The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against Matt Sydal in singles-action.

The card so far:

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW championship
- MJF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring
- Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal
- Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aewdynamite #dynamite #winter is coming #matt sydal #wardlow
https://wrestlr.me/72699/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Dec 10
It’s Official! - Hook Is All Elite
Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and even delivered some of his Father's wrestling moves[...]
Dec 10 - Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the in-ring debut of Hook who won his match. The son of Taz took out Fuego Del Sol with a barrage of Judo throws and even delivered some of his Father's wrestling moves[...]
Dec 10
Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow Announced For Next Week's AEW Winter Is Coming
AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against Matt Sydal in singles-action. The card so far: -[...]
Dec 10 - AEW has announced a new match for next Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special on TNT. The Pinnacle’s Wardlow will go up against Matt Sydal in singles-action. The card so far: -[...]
Dec 10
WWE SmackDown Results 12/10/21
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com.   Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE results here at Rajah.com for the Friday, Decembe[...]
Dec 10 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com.   Pre-Show Welcome to the LIVE results here at Rajah.com for the Friday, Decembe[...]
Dec 10
AEW Rampage Results (December 10th 2021)
It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from Long Island, New York and we have a title match and[...]
Dec 10 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from Long Island, New York and we have a title match and[...]
Dec 10
Jeff Hardy To AEW? - Matt Hardy Is Fueling That Rumor
There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go after he turned down WWE-sponsored rehab following[...]
Dec 10 - There has been no statement from Jeff Hardy on his recent WWE release, in fact, the company appears to be distancing itself from Hardy who was let go after he turned down WWE-sponsored rehab following[...]
Dec 10
Xia Li Debuts On Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her scheduled singles match with Naomi, but she brought some [...]
Dec 10 - Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown. During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her scheduled singles match with Naomi, but she brought some [...]
Dec 10
WWE Announce Special Music Appearance For WWE Day 1
WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the theme song for the show, as well as making a special [...]
Dec 10 - WWE has announced that Migos will make an appearance at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day 2022. The company announced Migos will be providing the theme song for the show, as well as making a special [...]
Dec 10
Another Of Chris Jericho’s Fozzy Concerts Has Been Canceled
The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, but due to circumstances beyond our control, Fozzy w[...]
Dec 10 - The scheduled Fozzy event for Saturday in Nottingham has been canceled. An official statement on The Fozzy twitter read, “We are very sorry, but due to circumstances beyond our control, Fozzy w[...]
Dec 10
Alberto Del Rio Has Sexual Assault/Kidnapping Charges Dropped
Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against the former WWE Champion: “San Antonio, Tex[...]
Dec 10 - Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against the former WWE Champion: “San Antonio, Tex[...]
Dec 10
Tony Khan Will Support ROH For Final Battle Before Hiatus
During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to support the show before they go on hiatus. “I d[...]
Dec 10 - During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to support the show before they go on hiatus. “I d[...]
Dec 10
Interview Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage On TNT
AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AEW taped this show this past Wednesday following Dy[...]
Dec 10 - AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AEW taped this show this past Wednesday following Dy[...]

Dec 10
WWE Files New Trademark For Digital Series
WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company has been us[...]
Dec 10 - WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company has been us[...]
Dec 10
Jon Moxley Will Remain GCW Champion Until He Loses It In A Match, Says GCW Owner
During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion until he loses the title officially. Moxley has rece[...]
Dec 10 - During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion until he loses the title officially. Moxley has rece[...]
Dec 10
Jay Lethal To Main Event ROH Final Battle
Ring of Honor has announced that, thanks to some help from AEW, they have their main event for Final Battle. Former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal will return to ROH to face Jonathan Gresh[...]
Dec 10 - Ring of Honor has announced that, thanks to some help from AEW, they have their main event for Final Battle. Former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal will return to ROH to face Jonathan Gresh[...]
Dec 10
MLW Announces 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship Match
MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signed for DallasSee MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21  [...]
Dec 10 - MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signed for DallasSee MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21  [...]
Dec 10
What WWE Has Planned For Johnny Gargano If He Returns
As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one. As you would expect there is a lot of speculation as to the fut[...]
Dec 10 - As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one. As you would expect there is a lot of speculation as to the fut[...]
Dec 10
Kairi Sane Is Officially A Free-Agent Following WWE Contract Expiring
Kairi Sane is now officially a free agent and will not be renewing her contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wanted to re-sign her w[...]
Dec 10 - Kairi Sane is now officially a free agent and will not be renewing her contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wanted to re-sign her w[...]
Dec 10
On This Day [12/10]: 1984 WWF From The Meadlowlands Arena
On this day back in 1984, the World Wrestling Federation broadcast a show from the Meadowlands Arena. The event featured a main event of Hulk Hogan vs. Big John Studd. [...]
Dec 10 - On this day back in 1984, the World Wrestling Federation broadcast a show from the Meadowlands Arena. The event featured a main event of Hulk Hogan vs. Big John Studd. [...]
Dec 10
Chris Jericho Comments On Being Hospitalized In Wales
We reported on Thursday that Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized yesterday in Wales ahead of a planned Fozzy concert. In an update from Dave Meltzer who spoke to Jericho, the AEW star said, “I[...]
Dec 10 - We reported on Thursday that Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized yesterday in Wales ahead of a planned Fozzy concert. In an update from Dave Meltzer who spoke to Jericho, the AEW star said, “I[...]
Dec 10
Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Was Asked To Remove NJPW Jacket During Nexus Documentary
WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about [...]
Dec 10 - WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about [...]
Dec 10
Tony Khan To "Lend Some Support" To ROH For Final Battle
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Ring of Honor's upcoming hiatus and how he wants to support them during this difficult time. "I do want to wish those folks with Rin[...]
Dec 10 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Ring of Honor's upcoming hiatus and how he wants to support them during this difficult time. "I do want to wish those folks with Rin[...]
Dec 10
Update On Jeff Hardy's Contract Status Following WWE Release
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend. Jeff will be unable to compete for 90-days foll[...]
Dec 10 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend. Jeff will be unable to compete for 90-days foll[...]
Dec 10
Updated IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2021 Card
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. which takes place on January 8, 2021 The show will a[...]
Dec 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. which takes place on January 8, 2021 The show will a[...]
Dec 10
Jimmy Jacobs Is Coming To GCW Most Notorious
GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in Detroit, Michigan. The show will stream live on FI[...]
Dec 10 - GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in Detroit, Michigan. The show will stream live on FI[...]
Dec 09
Go, Johnny, Go! - Johnny Gargano To Leave WWE, Will Become A Free Agent Tonight
Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Gargano received multiple offers from WWE to sign a ne[...]
Dec 09 - Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Gargano received multiple offers from WWE to sign a ne[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π