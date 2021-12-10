WWE SmackDown Results 12/10/21

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/10/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Jamie Rush of RAJAH.com.

Pre-Show

Friday, December 10, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown airing LIVE from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)/ 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Prior to the beginning of tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, we are presented with "IN MEMORY OF: JACK LANZA 1935-2021" which is written next to a picture of Lanza.

Show Opening

Immediately following the memorial to Lanza, we shift things over and get back into the regular opening sequence for WWE Friday Night SmackDown before officially entering the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as the camera pans around the front rows of the arena which is packed with hardcore WWE fans as the commentary team welcomes us to the Friday, December 10, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, stating that tonight WWE goes Hollywood!

The commentary team follow up by stating that the Staples Center is jam-packed before the entrance theme sounds for Sami Zayn.

In-Ring - Sami Zayn

As Zayn's entrance theme continues to play over the speakers in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, the commentary team scoffs as the camera pans over from the packed crowd, leading up the ramp to the top of the stage where Sami Zayn is being wheeled out in a wheelchair. Zayn also has a neck brace wrapped around his neck and "The Great Liberator" attempts to push away his nurse and the second medical professional as he gives his best brave effort to wheel himself down the ramp towards the ring. The commentary team send us into a video package from last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Video Package - Last Week's WWE SmackDown (Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar In-Ring)

The video package opens with the statement, "The Beast Is Back" which welcomed the return of Brock Lesnar to WWE Friday Night SmackDown to a standing ovation from the packed crowd during last week's live taping of SmackDown. Lesnar states he has returned for one reason, the WWE Universal Championship. Cue the number one contender for the title, Sami Zayn makes his entrance. We then skip forward to minutes later after Sami Zayn intrudes on the return of The Beast. We see Sami Zayn standing across from the newly returned WWE Superstar, Brock Lesnar as they carry on a discussion.

Zayn makes his best attempt to explain why Lesnar should assist Zayn in beating Roman Reigns, as Lesnar would have a lot easier chance of winning the title over Zayn than he would Reigns. At one point, Zayn makes the fatal mistake of putting his hand on the chest of The Beast, Brock Lesnar. Zayn immediately realizes the error of his ways as he states he shouldn't have done that. Before he can smooth talk his way out of the situation, he is suddenly flat on the canvas at the hands of Brock Lesnar who then proceeds to treat Zayn as a ragdoll inside the ring. The video package ends and we return to tonight's edition of SmackDown in the Staples Center.

In-Ring - Sami Zayn

Live again inside the ring of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Sami Zayn begins as he gets on the microphone and declares that he’s the toughest guy in WWE history! Zayn then continues on to share all of the current and past conspiracies against him in the World Wrestling Entertainment business. Zayn continues on as he claims what really hurt about what Brock did to him wasn’t the wrestling moves... it was the betrayal. Zayn very matter-of-factly states that now he has to do something about it.

Sami Zayn sighs as he continues on and shares that he simply has to do the right thing and "stand by his convictions"... which means Zayn will have to sue. Zayn quickly adds that he doesn't simply mean Brock Lesnar who manhandled him during last week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, no. He declares that he will also have to sue the likes of Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, as well as Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, basically everyone responsible for Zayn being forced into taking his title match on TV after being physically forced to agree to that decision at the hands of Brock Lesnar, but held up by the latter.

Paul Heyman Joins

Sami Zayn is interrupted at that point as As Zayn looks to be on the verge of tears in his dragged out rant about his opportunity for the WWE Universal Championship being ruined, suddenly we hear over the speakers in the Staples Center the familiar voice of Paul Heyman shouting, "Ladies and Gentleman..." Zayn looks slightly, unable to turn much with the neck brace on, trying to find where the voice is coming from as Heyman makes his way out to the stage at the top of the ramp. Zayn in a state of confusion as he cannot move his head very much in either direction due to his severe injuries and neck brace, begins questioning his nurses, "who is that? ...who is that??"

We see Paul Heyman with a microphone in hand as he struts towards the ring and the nurses have now turned Zayn to a position where he can see the voice was coming from Heyman. Zayn scoffs as he states, "Ohh... this is gooood..." Heyman then proceeds to speak to Zayn as he starts off by accusing Zayn of stealing his people’s schtick before introducing himself. Heyman and Zayn then proceed to have their usual back and forth battle of wits until suddenly Heyman switches things up as he formally introduces The Big Dog himself, Roman Reigns.

Amid the incredibly long drawn out introduction, Zayn suddenly miraculously rises to his feet as the commentary team shout in shock and awe, "he can stand! he can stand!" Heyman turns back to look at Zayn who interrupted a perfectly good introduction of The Tribal Chief as Zayn informs Heyman, "I happen to know, that Roman Reigns isn't here tonight..." This leads the crowd to "Boo" as Heyman then concurs with Zayn's statement and continues on to inform the crowd in the Staples Center that Reigns is currently on sobaticale as he is training in the Island of Samoa.

A confident Sami Zayn then adds that Heyman is currently in the ring on WWE SmackDown, all alone, and Heyman wants to disrespect Zayn? Zayn points out the obvious, that he is currently injured, but quickly adds that he is a trained athlete and he will rip Heyman's head off. Heyman looks to the nurse next to Heyman as Zayn continues on to state that there is no one here at SmackDown to save Paul Heyman who's eyes grow wide when suddenly...

Brock Lesnar Enters

The entrance theme for Brock Lesnar sounds in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as Lesnar smiles and makes his way down the ramp towards the ring and the pyro goes off all around the stage and ramp. Lesnar circles the ring, stopping near the announcer's table to pick up a steel chair, slamming it on the announcer's table and informing the commentary team to "shut up". Lesnar then makes his way into the ring where he opens the steel chair and places it in the center of the ring. Paul Heyman has cleverly shifted his way into the corner of the ring behind the two nurses and Sami Zayn who is once again seated in his wheelchair.

Lesnar steps towards Zayn who immediately lifts his hand and points his finger directly at Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's entrance theme final cuts. Lesnar looks to Heyman and asks for the microphone. A wide-eyed Heyman obliges as he hands it over. Lesnar then returns to the steel chair he brought to the ring with him and proceeds to take a seat. Brock then turns his attention to Sami Zayn and begins by asking how Zayn is doing. Zayn admits he’s not great. Lesnar then adds a follow-up question as he inquires about the wheelchair and the male nurses.

Lesnar has a good laugh at Zayn's expense as Sami Zayn attempts to in his best efforts explain the situation without insulting Brock Lesnar. Brock then shifts the mood as he informs Zayn that he believes that the two of them simply got off on the wrong foot last week on SmackDown, before Lesnar apologizes. Zayn lowers his guard slightly as they continue their banter and Lesnar looks to Zayn and asks how bad it really hurts, on a scale of one to ten. Zayn doesn't hesitate as he responds that the pain is at a ten... and his feelings are hurt at about a twenty.

Again, a suddenly compassionate Brock Lesnar states that he feels him. Lesnar then points out that Sami Zayn had told Lesnar that they were friends, and that they were both Canadians, and due to that, Lesnar had a question to ask Zayn - does he really think he could singlehandedly beat Roman Reigns? He claims he did Sami a favor, and Zayn vigorously disputes this fact. Brock hammers it home and Sami asks if he was thinking two steps ahead and injured him so that Roman’s victory wouldn’t really count? Zayn goes with it as Lesnar again follows up with a question as he asks where in Canada Zayns from.

Zayn immediately responds to Lesnar stating that he's from Montreal, and Lesnar responds with some crude French before offering, from one Canadian alpha male to another, he’d like to invite him to get out of here and go hunting or fishing. Immediately Sami informs Brock that he’s vegan and Lesnar gets up and tells him they’re gonna get up and go do something more fun.

At this point, Lesnar wheels Zayn towards the ropes and Paul Heyman grabs the microphone almost on cue and asks what the hell he’s looking at here, and if he’s spent too much time at the dispensary and his edibles are kicking in? Heyman continues on to state that if this were three years ago, things would currently be going incredibly differently. Zayn's response would have been an automatic trip to Suplex City and instead he’s watching Canadian besties about to go moose hunting! Heyman then follows up by asking, "Where’s the Beast, the Conqueror, the most likely reigning and defending..."

Heyman is cut off as Brock suddenly attacks the male nurses! Sami Zayn quickly goes on the defensive as he attempts to wheel his wheelchair away by himself when Lesnar swiftly kicks Zayn clear out of the chair! Lesnar follows up with a fireman's carry that ends with an F-5. On that note, Brock Lesnar takes his exit and Sami Zayn is left laid out on the ground as we head to the first commercial break of the evening.

Backstage Interview - Brock Lesnar

As we return from the first commercial break of the evening, we see Brock Lesnar backstage as he walks directly into a conveniently timed backstage interview. Lesnar is immediately asked why he was back tonight. Surprisingly, Lesnar very calmly and matter-of-factly responds that that is a question better asked of Paul Heyman. Lesnar then walks off, abruptly ending the interview as quickly as it began.

Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura

We return to the ring inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California as we prepare for the first official match-up of the evening between Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo of Los Lotharios who are set to take on Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. As we return to the inside of the arena, we see that Garza and Carrillo of Los Lotharios are in the ring. The camera then returns to the top of the stage where we see that Rick Boogs is on the stage with a mic stand in front of him as he officially introduces Shinsuke Nakamura, playing guitar to his theme as they dance down to the ring.

The referee signals for the bell and our first match-up of the evening is officially underway. To start the action off, Boogs is in for his side and Carrillo is in for his side to start. Boogs immediately takes down Garza before he military presses Garza over the ropes and to the floor but Humberto recovers and attacks him from behind! . Humberto jumps on Boogs’ back, but Boogs takes him out with a spinning slam. At this point Nakamura tags in and the action continues. Nakamura gives Humberto a Kinshasa for the three count pin and win!

Winners: Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura

Backstage - Kofi Kingston

Following the first match of the evening, we once again head backstage where we come upon Kofi Kingston who is guarding Xavier Woods’ new crown, hidden under a velvet cover, from the likes of Viking Raiders and Drew Gulak. This leads us into the next commercial break.

As we return from commercial break, we are again with Kofi Kingston backstage just in time to see Xavier Woods suddenly make his way up from under the table. Woods stands tall as Kofi Kingston now removes the velvet cover to expose the beautiful new crown. Woods slowly and steadily lifts the crown from the it's resting spot and proceeds to place the crown directly upon the head of Xavier Woods. At this point Woods begins to speak as he states that he and Kingston are going to prove that they are the greatest tag team in all of WWE, before quickly adding, "no disrespect to the Viking Raiders" (who are standing literally right next to them!).

Adam Pearce's Office

Next we head over to the office of General Manager Adam Pearce where we see Drew McIntyre standing as he immediately begins to share his complaints regarding the fact of being left out of the battle royal a few weeks ago. In response, Adam Pearce simply responds to McIntyre by informing him that the order came from above him. Before McIntyre is set to leave, Pearce unfortunately has other news for McIntyre as he informs him that he is no longer allowed to bring his sword to the ring anymore. A rather calm Drew McIntyre doesn't shout or make any threats, he simply stabs the sword through Pearce’s desk before smiling and turning to exit Pearce's office.

In-Ring - Sheamus

As we head to the next commercial break, the entrance theme for Sheamus sounds over the speakers in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and Sheamus makes his way down the ramp towards the ring for his battle with Drew McIntyre which takes place on tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and begins after the commercial break!

Quick Announcement

As we return from commercial break, a quick announcement is made that a Toni Storm will be battling WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a Championship Contender’s Match set to take place later tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Backstage - Toni Storm

Immediately following the announcement about the match added to tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, we head backstage where we see Toni Storm is warming up. Suddenly we see Sasha Banks make her way into the frame. Storm listens as Sasha begins by putting over all of the different styles of fighting that Toni Storm knows.

Sasha then continues on to make note that she has NEVER seen "The Queen" Charlotte Flair so humiliated after being pied in the face last week! Toni Storm looks to Banks and simply states, “Pie-back is a bitch.” Good one... the two laugh as we return to the inside of the arena.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We once again return to the ring where we see Sheamus awaiting his opponent as he made his entrance before the last commercial break. The entrance theme for Drew McIntyre sounds as McIntyre makes his way to the stage, sword-less, (WWE Official Adam Pearce in his office backstage trying to remove the sword.) before making his way down the ramp and into the ring with Sheamus. Drew walks towards Sheamus and McIntyre slaps the shillelagh out of Sheamus’ hand. With both men in their corners the referee signals for the bell to officially begin the next match-up of the evening.

The bell rings, and the match is officially underway. To start the action, the two immediately begin brawling back and forth inside the ring. A highly irritated McIntyre slams Sheamus into the corner of the ring. McIntyre then makes his way over to Sheamus and proceeds to chop Sheamus directly in the chest. Sheamus looks pained as McIntyre hits a second chop. At this point Sheamus fights back and takes McIntyre down with a hammer throw.

At this point Sheamus is able to get Drew up on the apron for the 10 Beats of the Bodhran, but McIntyre blocks it and starts it on his own instead. Suddenly Sheamus reverses and hits the 10 Beats of the Bodhran on McIntyre. Sheamus tries to dive off the apron, but McIntyre moves. Sheamus charges, but McIntyre sends him flying with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the floor! At this point we head to commercial break.

As we return from the commercial break, we see that the action is still favoring Drew McIntyre just as he attempts a Future Shock DDT. Quickly Sheamus is able to maneuver his way out of it, before hitting an Irish Curse Backbreaker of his own for the cover. McIntyre successfully kicks out before the three count and the match continues on. McIntyre finally lands the Future Shock DDT on Sheamus and kips up. A patient Drew McIntyre waits for Sheamus to slowly get back up to his feet as McIntyre begins the count down!

Suddenly Sheamus is able to cut McIntyre off and now it's Sheamus's turn to make his way over to the corner and size up McIntyre! With McIntyre back to his feet, Sheamus immediately goes for a Brogue Kick, but McIntyre counters with a schoolboy for a near fall. Sheamus struggles momentarily, but still is able to find a way to fight back until McIntyre successfully hits him with a Glasgow Kiss. In a last ditch effort, Sheamus responds with a head-butt of his own. Sheamus pushes McIntyre into the ropes, but McIntyre stuns him with a Claymore Kick for the cover, getting the three count pin and the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Backstage - Adam Pearce Needs A New Desk

Immediately following the match, we once again head backstage, just in time to see Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss just as they are wheeling away Adam Pearce’s desk out of his office, with McIntyre’s sword still stuck in it.

Tribute Video - Jack Lanza

Before heading to commercial break, the commentary team memorializes “Black” Jack Lanza as they send us into a tribute video that will take us into the commercial break.

Backstage Interview - Paul Heyman

As we return from the commercial break, Kayla Braxton stops Paul Heyman for an impromptu backstage interview. Immediately Heyman begins to berate Braxton as he tells her to stop, but she has a quick word and brings up her earlier interview with Brock Lesnar and asks him directly if he’s advocating for Lesnar again. Not interested in speaking, for once, Heyman again warns Braxton to just stop before taking his exit.

In-Ring - Naomi

We return to the ring where we see Naomi standing with a microphone as she shouts out to Sonya Deville, telling Deville to come on out and get the glow.

Sonya Deville Enters

Happy to oblige, Sonya Deville makes her way out as her entrance sounds. Deville immediately gets on the microphone herself as she speaks to Naomi directly stating that yes, they’re gonna wrestle, but she has some surprises first. Deville then drops the first bombshell by stating that the special guest ring announcer is... Natalya! Deville then drops her second surprise bombshell by informing Naomi that the special guest timekeeper is none other than... Shayna Baszler.

Naomi vs. Sonya Deville

With Naomi and Sonya Deville in the ring, it looks as though the match is about to get underway when suddenly

Naomi goes after Natalya and Shayna before she gets back in the ring. Suddenly out of nowhere, Sonya Deville takes off and runs away! Heels surround Naomi on three sides of the ring...

Xia Li Joins

Suddenly the entrance theme for Xia Li sounds as Li makes her entrance and the babyfaces brawl the heels off and take Sonya out. Li and Naomi clear the ring. Naomi takes a swing at Deville but Deville ducks. Li catches Deville with a spin kick. Naomi drags Deville into the corner for a split-legged moonsault, but Natalya and Baszler pull Deville out of the ring.

Winner: No Contest

After the Match

Xia and Naomi bow to each other.

Backstage - RK-Bro

Once again we head backstage and we see RK-Bro are hanging out backstage when Johnny Knoxville rolls up with an entourage and shows off his new move, the Hook and Ladder. The Original Bro is all about it, though Orton seems he couldn't care less.

Championship Contender’s Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm

We return to the ring for tonight's main event match-up which is a Championship Contender's Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The entrance theme for The Queen Charlotte Flair sounds as Flair makes her entrance and we go to break.

As we return from the commercial break, we get the entrance for Toni Storm as her music plays her to the ring. WIth both women inside the ring, the referee signals for the bell and our main event is officially underway! To start off the action, Flair drops down but Storm catches her with a basement dropkick. Hip attack by Storm. Flair hits the ropes and runs right into a crossbody by Storm. Storm lands a boot. Flair responds with a boot of her own. Storm falls to the mat. Flair tries a moonsault but Storm moves out of the way. Flair lands a standing moonsault to Storm’s back. Storm kicks out.

Flair works over Storm’s knee. Storm rolls up Flair for a near fall. German suplex by Storm. Flair stuns Storm on the top rope. Flair slams Storm’s head into the ring post. Storm isn’t moving. Flair stomps a mudhole in Storm against the ring post. The referee counts to five. Flair won’t stop. The referee disqualifies Flair.

Winner- Toni Storm

After the Match

Immediately following the match, Charlotte Flair gets the last laugh as she boots Storm in the face again to end tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown!