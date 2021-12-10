WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Results (December 10th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Dec 10, 2021

It's Friday, you know what that means! Time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling as AEW Rampage airs. Another taped episode this week from Long Island, New York and we have a title match and a debut to look forward to so with Excalibur & Taz on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) w/ Tully Blanchard via Pinfall (13:41) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships

We're starting off this show hot with both teams already in the ring and ready for the introductions. The match gets underway with Cash vs Fenix as Excalibur tells us that FTR beat the Lucha Brothers in Mexico 6 days ago to retain the AAA titles and so they may well have the advantage in this one. Both men go back and forth early on and it's FTR who first try to make a numbers advantage count but Fenix outwrestles them both and tags out to Penta whose double team action works much better as Fenix hits a Splash from Penta's shoulders for Penta to get a two count. FTR regroup outside the ring and then Cash tags in to face off with Penta. Penta ends up getting the better of it with two roll ups followed by a beautiful Super kick. He continues his attack and both Dax and Fenix both get blind tags but Fenix ends up eating a back drop on the apron to allow FTR to take the upper hand. They keep Fenix down (with the help of Tully on the outside when referee Rick Knox is distracted) and it takes Dax climbing to the top rope which allows Fenix to finally make a comeback and take down both of FTR for a double down but Cash tags in and stops Fenix getting the tag as we go to break.

Cash and Dax beat down Fenix throughout the commercials and use any underhanded tactic they can as the match goes on but Fenix finally manages to make the tag when we return from break. Penta comes in with some Slingblades and then hits a Backstabber on Dax but Cash rolls him up for two and then Penta gets one of his own. Penta hits Made in Japan for another two and then tags out to Fenix and Tully jumps up to distract them. Fenix ends up taking out Tully and then Dax tags in and Fenix fights them both off. Dax ends up hitting the Slingshot Liger Bomb for a two though and the match flips once again. Both men end up wrestling for position and then Cash tries to hit the Belt shot once again but the belt ends up hitting Dax. Fenix goes for the Frog Splash and has to fight off Cash to get it but when he does, Dax has the belt and Fenix dives into it but still kicks out at two. FTR end up hitting the Big Rig but Penta makes the save from the top rope to leave all men down in the ring. Fenix tags out to Penta and then all four men brawl in the middle of the ring back and forth and then they all hit big moves culminating in Penta and Cash going back and forth until the Lucha Brothers hit the Assisted Fear Factor and Fenix takes out Dax as Penta pins Cash. Amazing match. Well worth the watch!

Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Penelope Ford w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated TayJay (Anna Jay & Tay Conti) & Ruby Soho via Pinfall (10:19)

Tay Conti squares up with Nyla Rose to start this match and Nyla is too strong so marches her into her corner and tags the Bunny in but this is a mistake when Tay ends up out wrestling her with the Drop Ceo Nagi's and then exchanges tags with Anna Jay as they both keep the Bunny in trouble. Tay ends up getting in bad position as Penelope attacks her and The Bunny can take over. Penelope tags in and takes over and almost gets the pin with the Pump kick but then her, Bunny and Nyla keep Tay in their corner and exchange tags to keep her in trouble but when Bunny takes her out of the corner, Tay can fight back and eventually we get a double down. Tay tags in Ruby and Bunny tags in Penelope and Ruby's kicks get her the upper hand and she gets a two with a simple leg sweep and as we go to break, Penelope rakes the eyes and tags in Nyla which allows Nyla to take over the match.

Nyla locks Ruby in a bear hug and Ruby fights out with elbows but the Native Beast just floors her with a headbutt. Nyla and her team go back to the quick tag tactic, this time on Ruby and Nyla almost pins her with a Spinebuster before locking in an arm lock and then just continuing to toss her around. The Bunny gets involved behind the referee's back but Ruby manages to fight back, she clears the ring of Nyla and Bunny but Nyla stops her making the tag. But she manages to make it and then Anna Jay comes in on fire as the commercial ends. She takes out Nyla and gets a two with a Crossbody but then we get the usual, everyone in the ring hitting their big moves until all of them are down except the Bunny who gets the Brass Knuckles from Vickie and she lays out Anna. Tay fights The Bunny off but its Anna and Nyla who are legal so Nyla just hits the Beast Bomb and gets the pin.

Darby Allin & Sting Interview

Tony is asking Darby & Sting about Sting returning to Greensborough until FTR attack them. A backstage brawl ensues and FTR & Tully end up taking both men out and Tully says "one more time, Sting". Are we actually gonna get Sting vs Tully?

Hook defeated Fuego Del Sol via Submission (3:20)

Here we go! It's time to see Hook. He comes out looking cold blooded and cool as hell. His theme absolutely slaps. As the match begins, Hook gets the better of Fuego and ends up taking him down with just basic Judo moves and locks him in a choke. Fuego makes the ropes and the ref delivers the 5 count. Hook walks down the ref and it allows Fuego to roll him up and get a little offence in but it doesn't last long as Hook takes over again, tossing Fuego around with ease. Fuego manages a little more offence but Hook blocks the Tornado DDT and then he just tosses him to the mat. He ends up clubbing Fuego over and over before locking in the Tazmission which is now called Red Row. Fuego is sent to sleep after the bell and then Hook just leaves. Hook has been sent and he is an assassin.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks how Adam Cole will handle Best Friends. They laugh about it and tell Wheeler Yuta he's hanging around with the wrong people. Trent says the promo should be about him being back but Orange says tonight is about Wheeler Yuta and tells him not to underestimate him "baybay" which infuriates Cole. But, it looks like we've had enough talk. It's time for the Main Event!

Adam Cole w/ The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Bobby Fish & Brandon Cutler defeated Wheeler Yuta w/ Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy & Rocky Romero) via (7:13)

This match gets underway and realistically, we're just waiting for the 8 men on the outside to get involved. Cole and Yuta are a lot more evenly matched early on much to Cole's surprise but Yuta runs into a Superkick and Cole takes over. He takes him to the corner and beats him down but Yuta fires back only to miss his Cross Body Dive. Cole follows that with a Suplex and then mocks Orange Cassidy's kicks whilst looking at him but Yuta manages to Roll up Cole twice for two only to then eat a Pump Kick. Cole works over the Neck and then hits a Neckbreaker to really emphasise that before he dumps Yuta to the outside and stares down with Orange Cassidy again.

Yuta makes his way back into the ring and reverses the Panama Sunrise into a pin for two and then hits a Cross Body Dive without missing this time. He hits a bunch of kicks on Cole and gets the two with a Diving Elbow Strike. He goes for a German but Cole fights back with an Enzuigiri only for Yuta to come back and hit the German Suplex and hold a bridge for a two. They end up on the top rope and when they come off, Yuta hits an Olympic Slam but then he eats a boot when he goes for the Splash from the top rope and then Adam Cole hits a Superkick to the kneeling Yuta and then he lowers the boom to get the victory.

The groups square off after the match and then Fish pulls Trent out of the ring and takes him out with a head kick and then The Elite descend on Best Friends. Adam Cole fakes a Panama Sunrise to Orange Cassidy and kicks him in the balls instead and then Fish rolls Trent in and the Superkliq hit the triple BTE Trigger to the man who just came back from Spinal Surgery. Absolute bastards.

That wraps up another rapid episode of AEW Rampage. I thought this one flew by even faster than usual with 4 matches instead of three but what did you think? Let me know in the comments. I'll be back for AEW Dark Elevation on Monday but until then you can follow me on twitter @0r4n3_C4551dy. Have yourselves a good weekend. Adios!


