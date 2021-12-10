Xia Li Debuts On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Xia Li has made her debut on the main roster for WWE SmackDown.

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sonya Deville came to the ring for her scheduled singles match with Naomi, but she brought some “surprises” with her.

Natalya was her special ring announcer, and Shayna Baszler was the special timekeeper.

The match broke down into a three-on-one situation, but right before the trio could attack Naomi, Xia Li came to the ring.

She saved Naomi from Deville and her friends.