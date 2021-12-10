Alberto Del Rio Has Sexual Assault/Kidnapping Charges Dropped

Michael Morales Torres, the PR agent for Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio in WWE) issued a press statement sexual assault/kidnapping charges against the former WWE Champion:

“San Antonio, Texas:

We want to formerly announce that from today, December 10th, 2021, the Honorable Judicial System of the state of Texas has officially dismissed Alberto Rodriguez, known in the wrestling industry as Alberto Del Rio or Alberto El Patron, of all the charges presented against him. Alberto Rodriguez has been dismissed of all the charges presented against him. We want to thank the Texas Judicial System, the United States legal system, The Rodriguez Family, Alberto’s legal team, his friends, and Lucha Libre Online for always supporting him during this process. It was a long process, but at the end, the truth came to light. Alberto’s focus will be to get to back the squared circle he felt in love back when he was a child. Alberto will be restarting his career inside the pro wrestling and combat sports industry. Thank you for attention.”