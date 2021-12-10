Interview Segment Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage On TNT

TONIGHT on #AEWRampage , @tonyschiavone24 will interview @Sting & @DarbyAllin , asking about the upcoming Holiday Bash December 22 where Stinger will be making his long-awaited return to Greensboro, where Sting had his first World Title match in 1988! IT’S STING on Rampage TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/MR6FhDVQWi

The show will feature AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers vs. FTR, Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol, Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta, and Ruby Soho, Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Penelope Ford.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT.

Tony Khan Will Support ROH For Final Battle Before Hiatus

During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to support the show before they go on hiatus. “I d[...] Dec 10 - During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to support the show before they go on hiatus. “I d[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Digital Series

WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company has been us[...] Dec 10 - WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company has been us[...]

Jon Moxley Will Remain GCW Champion Until He Loses It In A Match, Says GCW Owner

During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion until he loses the title officially. Moxley has rece[...] Dec 10 - During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion until he loses the title officially. Moxley has rece[...]

Jay Lethal To Main Event ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor has announced that, thanks to some help from AEW, they have their main event for Final Battle. Former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal will return to ROH to face Jonathan Gresh[...] Dec 10 - Ring of Honor has announced that, thanks to some help from AEW, they have their main event for Final Battle. Former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal will return to ROH to face Jonathan Gresh[...]

MLW Announces 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship Match

MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signed for DallasSee MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 [...] Dec 10 - MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signed for DallasSee MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 [...]

What WWE Has Planned For Johnny Gargano If He Returns

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one. As you would expect there is a lot of speculation as to the fut[...] Dec 10 - As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one. As you would expect there is a lot of speculation as to the fut[...]

Kairi Sane Is Officially A Free-Agent Following WWE Contract Expiring

Kairi Sane is now officially a free agent and will not be renewing her contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wanted to re-sign her w[...] Dec 10 - Kairi Sane is now officially a free agent and will not be renewing her contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wanted to re-sign her w[...]

On This Day [12/10]: 1984 WWF From The Meadlowlands Arena

On this day back in 1984, the World Wrestling Federation broadcast a show from the Meadowlands Arena. The event featured a main event of Hulk Hogan vs. Big John Studd. [...] Dec 10 - On this day back in 1984, the World Wrestling Federation broadcast a show from the Meadowlands Arena. The event featured a main event of Hulk Hogan vs. Big John Studd. [...]

Chris Jericho Comments On Being Hospitalized In Wales

We reported on Thursday that Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized yesterday in Wales ahead of a planned Fozzy concert. In an update from Dave Meltzer who spoke to Jericho, the AEW star said, “I[...] Dec 10 - We reported on Thursday that Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized yesterday in Wales ahead of a planned Fozzy concert. In an update from Dave Meltzer who spoke to Jericho, the AEW star said, “I[...]

Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Was Asked To Remove NJPW Jacket During Nexus Documentary

WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about [...] Dec 10 - WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about [...]

Tony Khan To "Lend Some Support" To ROH For Final Battle

Update On Jeff Hardy's Contract Status Following WWE Release

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend. Jeff will be unable to compete for 90-days foll[...] Dec 10 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend. Jeff will be unable to compete for 90-days foll[...]

Updated IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2021 Card

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. which takes place on January 8, 2021 The show will a[...] Dec 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. which takes place on January 8, 2021 The show will a[...]

Jimmy Jacobs Is Coming To GCW Most Notorious

GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in Detroit, Michigan. The show will stream live on FI[...] Dec 10 - GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in Detroit, Michigan. The show will stream live on FI[...]

Go, Johnny, Go! - Johnny Gargano To Leave WWE, Will Become A Free Agent Tonight

Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Gargano received multiple offers from WWE to sign a ne[...] Dec 09 - Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Gargano received multiple offers from WWE to sign a ne[...]

Chris Jericho Hospitalized, Fozzy UK Concert Cancelled

Chris Jericho has been forced to cancel a concert date in the United Kingdom due to hospitalization. Jericho's band Fozzy was due to play in Swansea Sin City in Swansea, Wales on Friday but it has be[...] Dec 09 - Chris Jericho has been forced to cancel a concert date in the United Kingdom due to hospitalization. Jericho's band Fozzy was due to play in Swansea Sin City in Swansea, Wales on Friday but it has be[...]

New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned

New WWE NXT UK Tag-Team Champions have been crowned. During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Pretty Deadly to win the gold. The win is [...] Dec 09 - New WWE NXT UK Tag-Team Champions have been crowned. During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Pretty Deadly to win the gold. The win is [...]

New Match Set For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE has announced a SmackDown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The match follows Charlotte Flair throwing two pies in the face [...] Dec 09 - WWE has announced a SmackDown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The match follows Charlotte Flair throwing two pies in the face [...]

Bandido Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

The ROH World Championship match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle has been pulled. Ring of Honor revealed in an official statement on their Twitter account that ROH World Champion Bandido had tested [...] Dec 09 - The ROH World Championship match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle has been pulled. Ring of Honor revealed in an official statement on their Twitter account that ROH World Champion Bandido had tested [...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Sees A Slight Increase On Last Week

The viewership numbers for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite on December 8 are in and the show saw an increase in viewers on last week. The 2-hour TNT broadcast pulled in 872,000 viewers, up from th[...] Dec 09 - The viewership numbers for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite on December 8 are in and the show saw an increase in viewers on last week. The 2-hour TNT broadcast pulled in 872,000 viewers, up from th[...]

Jeff Hardy Has Reportedly Had "Rough" Couple Of Weeks

During today's episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that things have been "rough" for Jeff Hardy over the last couple of weeks prior to his WWE release on Thursday. Th[...] Dec 09 - During today's episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that things have been "rough" for Jeff Hardy over the last couple of weeks prior to his WWE release on Thursday. Th[...]

R-Truth Recalls Most Dangerous Bumps Taken During 24/7 Championship Angle

During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Championship. “I want to say when Carmella dru[...] Dec 09 - During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Championship. “I want to say when Carmella dru[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux On The Difference Between IMPACT and WWE

During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling. “I always wanted to be able to do everything, bu[...] Dec 09 - During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling. “I always wanted to be able to do everything, bu[...]