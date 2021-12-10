WWE Files New Trademark For Digital Series
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2021
WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The company has been using "The Build To" video packages to promote big matches for their pay-per-view events
Here is the description for use:
“Mark For: WWE THE BUILD TO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/72689/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 10
Dec 10 - During his latest interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan was about his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to supp[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that there will be an interview segment with Sting and Darby Allin on tonight’s Rampage on TNT. AE[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Pat[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - During a Twitter Spaces on Thursday evening, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale stated Jon Moxley will continue to be recognized as the GCW World Champion unt[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - Ring of Honor has announced that, thanks to some help from AEW, they have their main event for Final Battle. Former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Ja[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event. 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signe[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one. As you would [...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - Kairi Sane is now officially a free agent and will not be renewing her contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of Wrestling Ob[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - On this day back in 1984, the World Wrestling Federation broadcast a show from the Meadowlands Arena. The event featured a main event of Hulk Hogan v[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - We reported on Thursday that Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized yesterday in Wales ahead of a planned Fozzy concert. In an update from Dave Meltzer[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on I[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Ring of Honor's upcoming hiatus and how he wants to support them during this difficul[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jeff Hardy knew WWE would take action following the incident that took place with him last weekend[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we now have the updated card for IMPACT’s upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. whi[...]
Dec 10
Dec 10 - GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in [...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Garg[...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - Chris Jericho has been forced to cancel a concert date in the United Kingdom due to hospitalization. Jericho's band Fozzy was due to play in Swansea [...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - New WWE NXT UK Tag-Team Champions have been crowned. During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) de[...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - WWE has announced a SmackDown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The match foll[...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - The ROH World Championship match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle has been pulled. Ring of Honor revealed in an official statement on their Twitter a[...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - The viewership numbers for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite on December 8 are in and the show saw an increase in viewers on last week. The 2-hour T[...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - During today's episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that things have been "rough" for Jeff Hardy over the last couple [...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Champ[...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling. &ldq[...]
Dec 09
Dec 09 - Despite being advertised for tonight's NJPW STRONG Nemesis taping, Clark Connors has been pulled from the show. NJPW put out a release, which you can[...]