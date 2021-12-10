WWE Files New Trademark For Digital Series

WWE has filed a trademark for the name of their new digital series "The Build To" for entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The company has been using "The Build To" video packages to promote big matches for their pay-per-view events

Here is the description for use:

“Mark For: WWE THE BUILD TO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”