MLW Announces 5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship Match

MLW has made an announcement about the upcoming Blood & Thunder event.

5150 vs. Von Erichs Texas Tornado World Tag Team Championship bout signed for Dallas

See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21

Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced The Von Erichs vs. 5150 (with Konnan) for the World Tag Team Championship in a Texas Tornado Match Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Von Erich family will challenge for a world championship in their hometown of Dallas as VE Nation, their friends and family watch Ross and Marshall Von Erich fight for the World Tag Team Championship.

The newly crowned World Tag Team Champions 5150 will enter Von Erich Country when they roll up to Dallas on January 21st. Fresh off of dethroning Los Parks in Philly Street Fight, 5150 looks to bring their brand of street violence to the 3rd generation Texas born Von Erich Boys.

???? Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Will fans witness history in the making as the Von Erichs ride off with the World Tag Team Championship and bring a world title home for the first time in nearly 40 years?

Will 5150 swarm the tag team scene and vanquish the Von Erichs?

Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

???? Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

Davey Richards

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Rok-C

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Ikuro Kwon

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

??Tickets for the postponed September 11 card will be honored only at MLW’s March 31 card. Get your tickets NOW to see MLW’s new January event.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.