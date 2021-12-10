Fred Rosser (Darren Young) Was Asked To Remove NJPW Jacket During Nexus Documentary

WWE recently filmed footage for an episode of Untold about the Nexus. Brought back was Darren Young, now known as Fred Rosser. Rosser was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about WWE wanting him to remove his New Japan Pro Wrestling jacket for the interview.

“The last time I wore this jacket was this past May with WWE. I was doing a Nexus uncut/uncensored documentary, they invited me and I said sure no problem. I came in with my New Japan jacket on, and before we started the producer said ‘Do you mind if you take off the New Japan jacket?’ So I’m like ‘So you are asking me to take it off? I hope not!’ I knew they were going to say it, so I said ‘Look I worked hard to get this jacket, and you guys have just inducted Jushin Liger into the Hall of Fame. This is supposed to be uncut and uncensored.’ Not only did I say that I said ‘I just talked to John Laurinaitis, because he reached out to me about maybe doing a collaboration between New Japan and WWE. So let me just be me, this is supposed to be an uncut/uncensored Nexus documentary. Let me just be proud of this jacket. Then the producer said ‘No problem, you sold me on it.’”

Rosser recalled another story, as well.