*DETROIT UPDATE* JIMMY JACOBS returns to GCW and comes home to Michigan on Friday, January 14th in DETROIT! Plus: RHINO Returns SHELLEY Returns and SABU Comes HOME! Get Tix: https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV ! "MOST NOTORIOUS" 1/14/22 - 7PM Harpo's - Detroit pic.twitter.com/feJz739rFI

GCW has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is headed to their Most Notorious event, which is set to take place on Friday, January 14th from Harpo’s in Detroit, Michigan. The show will stream live on FITE TV starting at 7PM local time.

Jimmy Jacobs Is Coming To GCW Most Notorious

Go, Johnny, Go! - Johnny Gargano To Leave WWE, Will Become A Free Agent Tonight

Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Gargano received multiple offers from WWE to sign a ne[...] Dec 09 - Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Gargano received multiple offers from WWE to sign a ne[...]

Chris Jericho Hospitalized, Fozzy UK Concert Cancelled

Chris Jericho has been forced to cancel a concert date in the United Kingdom due to hospitalization. Jericho's band Fozzy was due to play in Swansea Sin City in Swansea, Wales on Friday but it has be[...] Dec 09 - Chris Jericho has been forced to cancel a concert date in the United Kingdom due to hospitalization. Jericho's band Fozzy was due to play in Swansea Sin City in Swansea, Wales on Friday but it has be[...]

New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned

New WWE NXT UK Tag-Team Champions have been crowned. During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Pretty Deadly to win the gold. The win is [...] Dec 09 - New WWE NXT UK Tag-Team Champions have been crowned. During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Pretty Deadly to win the gold. The win is [...]

New Match Set For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE has announced a SmackDown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The match follows Charlotte Flair throwing two pies in the face [...] Dec 09 - WWE has announced a SmackDown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The match follows Charlotte Flair throwing two pies in the face [...]

Bandido Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

The ROH World Championship match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle has been pulled. Ring of Honor revealed in an official statement on their Twitter account that ROH World Champion Bandido had tested [...] Dec 09 - The ROH World Championship match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle has been pulled. Ring of Honor revealed in an official statement on their Twitter account that ROH World Champion Bandido had tested [...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Sees A Slight Increase On Last Week

The viewership numbers for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite on December 8 are in and the show saw an increase in viewers on last week. The 2-hour TNT broadcast pulled in 872,000 viewers, up from th[...] Dec 09 - The viewership numbers for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite on December 8 are in and the show saw an increase in viewers on last week. The 2-hour TNT broadcast pulled in 872,000 viewers, up from th[...]

Jeff Hardy Has Reportedly Had "Rough" Couple Of Weeks

During today's episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that things have been "rough" for Jeff Hardy over the last couple of weeks prior to his WWE release on Thursday. Th[...] Dec 09 - During today's episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that things have been "rough" for Jeff Hardy over the last couple of weeks prior to his WWE release on Thursday. Th[...]

R-Truth Recalls Most Dangerous Bumps Taken During 24/7 Championship Angle

During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Championship. “I want to say when Carmella dru[...] Dec 09 - During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Championship. “I want to say when Carmella dru[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux On The Difference Between IMPACT and WWE

During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling. “I always wanted to be able to do everything, bu[...] Dec 09 - During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling. “I always wanted to be able to do everything, bu[...]

Clark Connors Pulled From NJPW STRONG Nemesis, Replacement Named

Despite being advertised for tonight's NJPW STRONG Nemesis taping, Clark Connors has been pulled from the show. NJPW put out a release, which you can read below. Following his withdrawal from this[...] Dec 09 - Despite being advertised for tonight's NJPW STRONG Nemesis taping, Clark Connors has been pulled from the show. NJPW put out a release, which you can read below. Following his withdrawal from this[...]

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Calls NXT 2.0 "A Fabricated Version of Raw or SmackDown"

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, former WWE star Jonah (then known as Bronson Reed) explained how he and other NXT stars saw NXT as it's own entity. “It’s just not the place i[...] Dec 09 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes, former WWE star Jonah (then known as Bronson Reed) explained how he and other NXT stars saw NXT as it's own entity. “It’s just not the place i[...]

Shawn Michaels On Vince McMahon's Involvement With WWE NXT 2.0

Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about his role in WWE NXT 2.0. “I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 h[...] Dec 09 - Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about his role in WWE NXT 2.0. “I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 h[...]

On This Day [12/9]: WCW Saturday Night w/ Lex Luger Main Event

On this day in 1989, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night which featured stars like Lex Luger, The Great Muta, Sting, The Steiner Bros. & more. You can watch the episode below. [...] Dec 09 - On this day in 1989, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night which featured stars like Lex Luger, The Great Muta, Sting, The Steiner Bros. & more. You can watch the episode below. [...]

On This Day [12/9]: WWE Raw from 2019, Featuring 9 Since-Released Superstars

On this day in 2019, WWE held an episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite WNS On This Day entries usually being for older clips, this one's going a little more recent as it's genuinely interesting how [...] Dec 09 - On this day in 2019, WWE held an episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite WNS On This Day entries usually being for older clips, this one's going a little more recent as it's genuinely interesting how [...]

Reports Of Rewrites During Raw, Main Event Switched On Day Of Show

Various sources are talking about last Monday's edition of Raw and some of the changes that went down. Fightful Select reported that the show was supposed to feature a steel cage match between Big E [...] Dec 09 - Various sources are talking about last Monday's edition of Raw and some of the changes that went down. Fightful Select reported that the show was supposed to feature a steel cage match between Big E [...]

Eddie Kingston Calls Cesaro "The Big Swiss Idiot In WWE", Says He Doesn't Like Or Respect Him

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by NY News 12 Long Island, where he spoke about his feud with CM Punk. “The thing with Punk, I guess you could say the ‘promo’, it wasn&rsq[...] Dec 09 - Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by NY News 12 Long Island, where he spoke about his feud with CM Punk. “The thing with Punk, I guess you could say the ‘promo’, it wasn&rsq[...]

Madusa Wants To Return To The Ring Under A Schedule "Like Sting, Goldberg or Brock."

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Madusa spoke about returning to the ring. “Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan, who’s the dude at Impact? Whoever that is. Yeah, I’m not[...] Dec 09 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Madusa spoke about returning to the ring. “Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan, who’s the dude at Impact? Whoever that is. Yeah, I’m not[...]

WWE Has Reached Out To Tony Khan To Work With AEW Talent For Interviews

During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan revealed WWE has reached out to him to work with AEW talent for upcoming biographical projects, likely des[...] Dec 09 - During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan revealed WWE has reached out to him to work with AEW talent for upcoming biographical projects, likely des[...]

Update On Jerry “The King” Lawler's New WWE Contract

We recently reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE following the recent news that his contract was about to expire. In an update on that contract, PWInsider repo[...] Dec 09 - We recently reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE following the recent news that his contract was about to expire. In an update on that contract, PWInsider repo[...]

Big E Comments On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release Today

WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to comment on the news of the release of Jeff Hardy today. He tweeted: “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negati[...] Dec 09 - WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to comment on the news of the release of Jeff Hardy today. He tweeted: “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negati[...]

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Tweets Following His WWE Release

Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE earlier today after reportedly turning down help and [...] Dec 09 - Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE earlier today after reportedly turning down help and [...]

Update On Jeff Hardy's WWE Release

Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Hardy’s release comes after h[...] Dec 09 - Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Hardy’s release comes after h[...]

SPOILERS For Friday's AEW Rampage 12/10

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode as well as next week’s episode of Dark Elevation after the Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday night from Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena. Spoilers fr[...] Dec 09 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode as well as next week’s episode of Dark Elevation after the Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday night from Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena. Spoilers fr[...]