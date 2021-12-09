#MoustacheMountain did it! Your NEW #NXTUK Tag Team Champions!!! pic.twitter.com/LqiDBAYMbr

The win is the first reign for Mustache Mountain ending Pretty Deadly’s run as champions which lasted 287 days.

During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Pretty Deadly to win the gold.

» More News From This Feed

Go, Johnny, Go! - Johnny Gargano To Leave WWE, Will Become A Free Agent Tonight

Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Garg[...] Dec 09 - Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful. The report reveals that Garg[...]

Chris Jericho Hospitalized, Fozzy UK Concert Cancelled

Chris Jericho has been forced to cancel a concert date in the United Kingdom due to hospitalization. Jericho's band Fozzy was due to play in Swansea [...] Dec 09 - Chris Jericho has been forced to cancel a concert date in the United Kingdom due to hospitalization. Jericho's band Fozzy was due to play in Swansea [...]

New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned

New WWE NXT UK Tag-Team Champions have been crowned. During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) de[...] Dec 09 - New WWE NXT UK Tag-Team Champions have been crowned. During Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) de[...]

New Match Set For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE has announced a SmackDown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The match foll[...] Dec 09 - WWE has announced a SmackDown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The match foll[...]

Bandido Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

The ROH World Championship match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle has been pulled. Ring of Honor revealed in an official statement on their Twitter a[...] Dec 09 - The ROH World Championship match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle has been pulled. Ring of Honor revealed in an official statement on their Twitter a[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Sees A Slight Increase On Last Week

The viewership numbers for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite on December 8 are in and the show saw an increase in viewers on last week. The 2-hour T[...] Dec 09 - The viewership numbers for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite on December 8 are in and the show saw an increase in viewers on last week. The 2-hour T[...]

Jeff Hardy Has Reportedly Had "Rough" Couple Of Weeks

During today's episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that things have been "rough" for Jeff Hardy over the last couple [...] Dec 09 - During today's episode of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that things have been "rough" for Jeff Hardy over the last couple [...]

R-Truth Recalls Most Dangerous Bumps Taken During 24/7 Championship Angle

During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Champ[...] Dec 09 - During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Champ[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux On The Difference Between IMPACT and WWE

During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling. &ldq[...] Dec 09 - During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling. &ldq[...]

Clark Connors Pulled From NJPW STRONG Nemesis, Replacement Named

Despite being advertised for tonight's NJPW STRONG Nemesis taping, Clark Connors has been pulled from the show. NJPW put out a release, which you can[...] Dec 09 - Despite being advertised for tonight's NJPW STRONG Nemesis taping, Clark Connors has been pulled from the show. NJPW put out a release, which you can[...]

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Calls NXT 2.0 "A Fabricated Version of Raw or SmackDown"

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, former WWE star Jonah (then known as Bronson Reed) explained how he and other NXT stars saw NXT as it's own[...] Dec 09 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes, former WWE star Jonah (then known as Bronson Reed) explained how he and other NXT stars saw NXT as it's own[...]

Shawn Michaels On Vince McMahon's Involvement With WWE NXT 2.0

Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about his role in WWE NXT 2.0. “I started out doing two hours a day, th[...] Dec 09 - Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about his role in WWE NXT 2.0. “I started out doing two hours a day, th[...]

On This Day [12/9]: WCW Saturday Night w/ Lex Luger Main Event

On this day in 1989, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night which featured stars like Lex Luger, The Great Muta, Sting, The Steiner Bros. & more[...] Dec 09 - On this day in 1989, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night which featured stars like Lex Luger, The Great Muta, Sting, The Steiner Bros. & more[...]

On This Day [12/9]: WWE Raw from 2019, Featuring 9 Since-Released Superstars

On this day in 2019, WWE held an episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite WNS On This Day entries usually being for older clips, this one's going a lit[...] Dec 09 - On this day in 2019, WWE held an episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite WNS On This Day entries usually being for older clips, this one's going a lit[...]

Reports Of Rewrites During Raw, Main Event Switched On Day Of Show

Various sources are talking about last Monday's edition of Raw and some of the changes that went down. Fightful Select reported that the show was sup[...] Dec 09 - Various sources are talking about last Monday's edition of Raw and some of the changes that went down. Fightful Select reported that the show was sup[...]

Eddie Kingston Calls Cesaro "The Big Swiss Idiot In WWE", Says He Doesn't Like Or Respect Him

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by NY News 12 Long Island, where he spoke about his feud with CM Punk. “The thing with Punk, I guess [...] Dec 09 - Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by NY News 12 Long Island, where he spoke about his feud with CM Punk. “The thing with Punk, I guess [...]

Madusa Wants To Return To The Ring Under A Schedule "Like Sting, Goldberg or Brock."

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Madusa spoke about returning to the ring. “Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan, who’s the du[...] Dec 09 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Madusa spoke about returning to the ring. “Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan, who’s the du[...]

WWE Has Reached Out To Tony Khan To Work With AEW Talent For Interviews

During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan revealed WWE has reached out to him to work with AEW tal[...] Dec 09 - During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan revealed WWE has reached out to him to work with AEW tal[...]

Update On Jerry “The King” Lawler's New WWE Contract

We recently reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE following the recent news that his contract was about to expi[...] Dec 09 - We recently reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE following the recent news that his contract was about to expi[...]

Big E Comments On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release Today

WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to comment on the news of the release of Jeff Hardy today. He tweeted: “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his f[...] Dec 09 - WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to comment on the news of the release of Jeff Hardy today. He tweeted: “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his f[...]

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Tweets Following His WWE Release

Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE ear[...] Dec 09 - Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE ear[...]

Update On Jeff Hardy's WWE Release

Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp[...] Dec 09 - Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp[...]

SPOILERS For Friday's AEW Rampage 12/10

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode as well as next week’s episode of Dark Elevation after the Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday night f[...] Dec 09 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode as well as next week’s episode of Dark Elevation after the Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday night f[...]

Jeff Hardy Released By WWE

WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract. The news first reported by Fightful follows the recent news that sent home from the road and was absen[...] Dec 09 - WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract. The news first reported by Fightful follows the recent news that sent home from the road and was absen[...]