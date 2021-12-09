WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
R-Truth Recalls Most Dangerous Bumps Taken During 24/7 Championship Angle
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 09, 2021
During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Championship.
“I want to say when Carmella drugged me on that golf cart. It was souped up and they didn’t tell us it was one of the brand new 250 motor engine that has a supercross, turbo twin pipes to it. I’m telling Carmella, ‘When you hit the gas, hit the gas. I’m going to run past you, I’m going to stop, look at you and I’m going to let you pass. I’m going to catch you.’ She said, ‘Really’, and I said, ‘Yes, just take off.’
“Bro, she drugged me on that damn golf cart, and everybody that was on the golf course was over there laughing. She drugged me to where when we were off camera, by the time she turned the corner, it slammed me into a fence. It was a good drag.”
"I did a scene with Tozawa with the trash can. If you’ve never been inside a metal trash can before, inside a metal trash can hurts. I had to fall back in there. I’m talking about bones and everything, you’re around metal, and you’re falling in there. It was one of those things that fans wouldn’t know. The Old Spice, when I came through the wall, those wooden boards whooped my a**. I was bleeding. They were supposed to have plastic, but it was real wood, and the wood was the ‘cut you wood.’”
Dec 09 - During his appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth recalled the most dangerous bumps he took during the storyline with the WWE 24/7 Championship. “I want to say when Carmella dru[...]
Dec 09 - During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling. “I always wanted to be able to do everything, bu[...]
Dec 09 - Despite being advertised for tonight's NJPW STRONG Nemesis taping, Clark Connors has been pulled from the show. NJPW put out a release, which you can read below. Following his withdrawal from this[...]
Dec 09 - On this day in 2019, WWE held an episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite WNS On This Day entries usually being for older clips, this one's going a little more recent as it's genuinely interesting how [...]
Dec 09 - Various sources are talking about last Monday's edition of Raw and some of the changes that went down. Fightful Select reported that the show was supposed to feature a steel cage match between Big E [...]
Dec 09 - During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan revealed WWE has reached out to him to work with AEW talent for upcoming biographical projects, likely des[...]
Dec 09 - We recently reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE following the recent news that his contract was about to expire. In an update on that contract, PWInsider repo[...]
Dec 09 - WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to comment on the news of the release of Jeff Hardy today. He tweeted: “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negati[...]
Dec 09
Jeff Hardy’s Wife Tweets Following His WWE Release Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE earlier today after reportedly turning down help and [...]
Dec 09 - Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE earlier today after reportedly turning down help and [...]
Dec 09
Update On Jeff Hardy's WWE Release Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Hardy’s release comes after h[...]
Dec 09 - Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Hardy’s release comes after h[...]
Dec 09
SPOILERS For Friday's AEW Rampage 12/10 AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode as well as next week’s episode of Dark Elevation after the Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday night from Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena. Spoilers fr[...]
Dec 09 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode as well as next week’s episode of Dark Elevation after the Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday night from Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena. Spoilers fr[...]
Dec 09
Jeff Hardy Released By WWE WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract. The news first reported by Fightful follows the recent news that sent home from the road and was absent from WWE's live event on Sunday, December 5, whi[...]
Dec 09 - WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract. The news first reported by Fightful follows the recent news that sent home from the road and was absent from WWE's live event on Sunday, December 5, whi[...]
Dec 08
AEW Dynamite Results (December 8th 2021) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time coming live from Long Island, New York, we have a great card for us including the return of the Dynam[...]
Dec 08 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time coming live from Long Island, New York, we have a great card for us including the return of the Dynam[...]
Dec 08 - During an interview with The Wrestling Asylum, Scarlett Bordeaux recalled Triple H's involvement in her and Karrion Kross' entrance. “So, at first, they let us do kind of what we wanted to do[...]
Dec 08
Hook Debuts Friday On AEW Rampage It's happening, it's finally happening. Whilst Taz hasn't had the best night on AEW Dynamite, he got to announce something huge towards the end of the show. On Friday, on Rampage, Hook makes his in r[...]
Dec 08 - It's happening, it's finally happening. Whilst Taz hasn't had the best night on AEW Dynamite, he got to announce something huge towards the end of the show. On Friday, on Rampage, Hook makes his in r[...]
Dec 08
Trent? Makes Return On AEW Dynamite When Trent disappeared from our screens back in March to deal with Spinal Stenosis, we weren't sure whether we would see him again this year. However, in an early christmas present, during Best Frien[...]
Dec 08 - When Trent disappeared from our screens back in March to deal with Spinal Stenosis, we weren't sure whether we would see him again this year. However, in an early christmas present, during Best Frien[...]
Dec 08 - After the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale came down to MJF and two members of Team Taz in Ricky Starks and Dante Martin, it looked like Taz's 125% chance of winning would come true. That is until Dante M[...]
Dec 08
Kevin Nash Is Coming To GCW Kevin Nash is coming to GCW's Most Notorious event. The company announced this on Twitter. *Detroit Update*KEVIN NASH comes HOME to DETROIT and visits GCW for the first time on Friday, Jan 14 at H[...]
Dec 08 - Kevin Nash is coming to GCW's Most Notorious event. The company announced this on Twitter. *Detroit Update*KEVIN NASH comes HOME to DETROIT and visits GCW for the first time on Friday, Jan 14 at H[...]
Dec 08 - Chris Jericho sat down with Newsweek, where he spoke about his hiatus from AEW and how the roster is stacked enough that he feels it won't hinder the show. "We started it and we made it something v[...]
Dec 08 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on December 7 drew 590,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week's 637,000 viewers. The episode was the WarGames 2021 post-show. The 2-hour[...]