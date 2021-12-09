WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Scarlett Bordeaux On The Difference Between IMPACT and WWE
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 09, 2021
During a virtual meet and greet with The Wrestling Asylum Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about the differences between managing and wrestling.
“I always wanted to be able to do everything, but managing has always been my favorite thing. So, originally I was hired specifically to be a manager, which I was super excited about. And then I was always open to doing everything. I love bumping. I love wrestling. And naturally throughout every place I’ve worked at, eventually it transitions into wrestling. I feel like that happened with every female manager in WWE. So I just kinda naturally expected that to happen. And then when it started to come up earlier this year that I was gonna start wrestling I was like, ‘Cool. Let’s do it. Hell yeah.’ So, that was kinda how it happened.”
She also spoke about the differences between WWE and IMPACT.
“They’re both very different. [In] Impact, I met [Killer] Kross. That was actually one of the funnest times of my life. Just because of – like, I was growing as a performer. I was working with Sonjay [Dutt], Jimmy Jacobs. So, I was able to develop the ‘Smokeshow’ character. So, that was awesome. I met Kross around that time. And NXT, because of WWE, I was able to buy our first house. It felt like everything became adult. It felt a lot like a 9-to-5 job. But I just feel like a stronger, better performer, and all-around I’m the strongest I’ve ever been bodywise. I don’t know. I feel like a new and improved version for what I’m about to do.”