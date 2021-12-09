On This Day [12/9]: WWE Raw from 2019, Featuring 9 Since-Released Superstars

Stars who appeared on this show exactly two years ago who are now gone from WWE are:

Despite WNS On This Day entries usually being for older clips, this one's going a little more recent as it's genuinely interesting how many people in this one semi-recent episode are now gone from the company.

On this day in 2019, WWE held an episode of Monday Night Raw.

» More News From This Feed

Clark Connors Pulled From NJPW STRONG Nemesis, Replacement Named

Despite being advertised for tonight's NJPW STRONG Nemesis taping, Clark Connors has been pulled from the show. NJPW put out a release, which you can read below. Following his withdrawal from this[...] Dec 09 - Despite being advertised for tonight's NJPW STRONG Nemesis taping, Clark Connors has been pulled from the show. NJPW put out a release, which you can read below. Following his withdrawal from this[...]

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Calls NXT 2.0 "A Fabricated Version of Raw or SmackDown"

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, former WWE star Jonah (then known as Bronson Reed) explained how he and other NXT stars saw NXT as it's own entity. “It’s just not the place i[...] Dec 09 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes, former WWE star Jonah (then known as Bronson Reed) explained how he and other NXT stars saw NXT as it's own entity. “It’s just not the place i[...]

Shawn Michaels On Vince McMahon's Involvement With WWE NXT 2.0

Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about his role in WWE NXT 2.0. “I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 h[...] Dec 09 - Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he spoke about his role in WWE NXT 2.0. “I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 h[...]

On This Day [12/9]: WCW Saturday Night w/ Lex Luger Main Event

On this day in 1989, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night which featured stars like Lex Luger, The Great Muta, Sting, The Steiner Bros. & more. You can watch the episode below. [...] Dec 09 - On this day in 1989, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night which featured stars like Lex Luger, The Great Muta, Sting, The Steiner Bros. & more. You can watch the episode below. [...]

On This Day [12/9]: WWE Raw from 2019, Featuring 9 Since-Released Superstars

On this day in 2019, WWE held an episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite WNS On This Day entries usually being for older clips, this one's going a little more recent as it's genuinely interesting how [...] Dec 09 - On this day in 2019, WWE held an episode of Monday Night Raw. Despite WNS On This Day entries usually being for older clips, this one's going a little more recent as it's genuinely interesting how [...]

Reports Of Rewrites During Raw, Main Event Switched On Day Of Show

Various sources are talking about last Monday's edition of Raw and some of the changes that went down. Fightful Select reported that the show was supposed to feature a steel cage match between Big E [...] Dec 09 - Various sources are talking about last Monday's edition of Raw and some of the changes that went down. Fightful Select reported that the show was supposed to feature a steel cage match between Big E [...]

Eddie Kingston Calls Cesaro "The Big Swiss Idiot In WWE", Says He Doesn't Like Or Respect Him

Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by NY News 12 Long Island, where he spoke about his feud with CM Punk. “The thing with Punk, I guess you could say the ‘promo’, it wasn&rsq[...] Dec 09 - Eddie Kingston was recently interviewed by NY News 12 Long Island, where he spoke about his feud with CM Punk. “The thing with Punk, I guess you could say the ‘promo’, it wasn&rsq[...]

Madusa Wants To Return To The Ring Under A Schedule "Like Sting, Goldberg or Brock."

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Madusa spoke about returning to the ring. “Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan, who’s the dude at Impact? Whoever that is. Yeah, I’m not[...] Dec 09 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Madusa spoke about returning to the ring. “Vince McMahon, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan, who’s the dude at Impact? Whoever that is. Yeah, I’m not[...]

WWE Has Reached Out To Tony Khan To Work With AEW Talent For Interviews

During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan revealed WWE has reached out to him to work with AEW talent for upcoming biographical projects, likely des[...] Dec 09 - During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan revealed WWE has reached out to him to work with AEW talent for upcoming biographical projects, likely des[...]

Update On Jerry “The King” Lawler's New WWE Contract

We recently reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE following the recent news that his contract was about to expire. In an update on that contract, PWInsider repo[...] Dec 09 - We recently reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler has signed a new deal with WWE following the recent news that his contract was about to expire. In an update on that contract, PWInsider repo[...]

Big E Comments On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release Today

WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to comment on the news of the release of Jeff Hardy today. He tweeted: “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negati[...] Dec 09 - WWE Champion Big E took to Twitter to comment on the news of the release of Jeff Hardy today. He tweeted: “Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negati[...]

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Tweets Following His WWE Release

Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE earlier today after reportedly turning down help and [...] Dec 09 - Beth Hardy, the wife of recently released WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has tweeted a brief statement regarding her husband. Hardy was released by WWE earlier today after reportedly turning down help and [...]

Update On Jeff Hardy's WWE Release

Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Hardy’s release comes after h[...] Dec 09 - Jeff Hardy Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab prior to his WWE release, but he turned down the offer for support, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Hardy’s release comes after h[...]

SPOILERS For Friday's AEW Rampage 12/10

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode as well as next week’s episode of Dark Elevation after the Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday night from Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena. Spoilers fr[...] Dec 09 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode as well as next week’s episode of Dark Elevation after the Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday night from Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena. Spoilers fr[...]

Jeff Hardy Released By WWE

WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract. The news first reported by Fightful follows the recent news that sent home from the road and was absent from WWE's live event on Sunday, December 5, whi[...] Dec 09 - WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract. The news first reported by Fightful follows the recent news that sent home from the road and was absent from WWE's live event on Sunday, December 5, whi[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (December 8th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time coming live from Long Island, New York, we have a great card for us including the return of the Dynam[...] Dec 08 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time coming live from Long Island, New York, we have a great card for us including the return of the Dynam[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux On How Triple H Helped Build Her And Karrion Kross' Entrance

During an interview with The Wrestling Asylum, Scarlett Bordeaux recalled Triple H's involvement in her and Karrion Kross' entrance. “So, at first, they let us do kind of what we wanted to do[...] Dec 08 - During an interview with The Wrestling Asylum, Scarlett Bordeaux recalled Triple H's involvement in her and Karrion Kross' entrance. “So, at first, they let us do kind of what we wanted to do[...]

Hook Debuts Friday On AEW Rampage

It's happening, it's finally happening. Whilst Taz hasn't had the best night on AEW Dynamite, he got to announce something huge towards the end of the show. On Friday, on Rampage, Hook makes his in r[...] Dec 08 - It's happening, it's finally happening. Whilst Taz hasn't had the best night on AEW Dynamite, he got to announce something huge towards the end of the show. On Friday, on Rampage, Hook makes his in r[...]

Trent? Makes Return On AEW Dynamite

When Trent disappeared from our screens back in March to deal with Spinal Stenosis, we weren't sure whether we would see him again this year. However, in an early christmas present, during Best Frien[...] Dec 08 - When Trent disappeared from our screens back in March to deal with Spinal Stenosis, we weren't sure whether we would see him again this year. However, in an early christmas present, during Best Frien[...]

AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale Final Set After Shocking Ending

After the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale came down to MJF and two members of Team Taz in Ricky Starks and Dante Martin, it looked like Taz's 125% chance of winning would come true. That is until Dante M[...] Dec 08 - After the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale came down to MJF and two members of Team Taz in Ricky Starks and Dante Martin, it looked like Taz's 125% chance of winning would come true. That is until Dante M[...]

Kevin Nash Is Coming To GCW

Kevin Nash is coming to GCW's Most Notorious event. The company announced this on Twitter. *Detroit Update*KEVIN NASH comes HOME to DETROIT and visits GCW for the first time on Friday, Jan 14 at H[...] Dec 08 - Kevin Nash is coming to GCW's Most Notorious event. The company announced this on Twitter. *Detroit Update*KEVIN NASH comes HOME to DETROIT and visits GCW for the first time on Friday, Jan 14 at H[...]

Chris Jericho On Hiatus: "Some People Might Not Even Notice."

Chris Jericho sat down with Newsweek, where he spoke about his hiatus from AEW and how the roster is stacked enough that he feels it won't hinder the show. "We started it and we made it something v[...] Dec 08 - Chris Jericho sat down with Newsweek, where he spoke about his hiatus from AEW and how the roster is stacked enough that he feels it won't hinder the show. "We started it and we made it something v[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Down For WarGames 2021 Post-Show

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on December 7 drew 590,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week's 637,000 viewers. The episode was the WarGames 2021 post-show. The 2-hour[...] Dec 08 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on December 7 drew 590,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week's 637,000 viewers. The episode was the WarGames 2021 post-show. The 2-hour[...]

Andrade El Idolo & Charlotte Flair Reportedly Still Together

Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are apparently still a couple, despite a recent report suggesting they had split up. The news was fueled by the fact El Idolo no longer followed Flair on social m[...] Dec 08 - Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are apparently still a couple, despite a recent report suggesting they had split up. The news was fueled by the fact El Idolo no longer followed Flair on social m[...]