Reports Of Rewrites During Raw, Main Event Switched On Day Of Show

Various sources are talking about last Monday's edition of Raw and some of the changes that went down.

Fightful Select reported that the show was supposed to feature a steel cage match between Big E and Kevin Owens in the main event. Instead, WWE opened the show with it and saved Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the main event.

Pwinsider.com also reported that the Morgan vs. Lynch match was supposed to take place in the second hour. There was a push during the day to make it the main event after someone pointed out that it was the anniversary of the Lita vs. Trish Stratus match that headlined Raw in December 2004.

Also, the steel cage match replaced an initially planned talking segment in the opener that was supposed to feature Owens and Big E.