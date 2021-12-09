WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Reached Out To Tony Khan To Work With AEW Talent For Interviews

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2021

WWE Has Reached Out To Tony Khan To Work With AEW Talent For Interviews

During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan revealed WWE has reached out to him to work with AEW talent for upcoming biographical projects, likely destined for the WWE Network. 

Khan pointed to Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions appearance earlier in 2021 as an example of how WWE and AEW have worked together, and he's willing to work with them further as long as they keep things "classy",  he did however note he has not talked with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Here is what he said:

“I heard from them recently. They were doing a lot of biographies and they wanted to use some of the people here and I think that’s the thing, it’s probably going to come out sooner or later in interviews, or they want to interview some of the people that wrestle here that used to wrestle there, and some people that have had a history in (promotions with) the other libraries that they own. So we’ll see, you know, I think — I’m open to talking. I heard from them and they were very nice.”

“We’ve heard from (WWE) a couple of other times. We did the thing last year — Chris Jericho did the thing with Steve Austin. That made sense to me because of Steve. I trust Steve and Chris completely. Steve’s a friend of mine.

“As long as everything’s classy, and this, the way they approached me was very classy. So I have nothing bad to say about that. I don’t know if we’ll see that competition head-to-head, but I am considering some of these requests on some of these biographies. It was actually a very nice call I received the other day, but I’ve never actually talked to Vince himself.”


