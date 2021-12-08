Scarlett Bordeaux On How Triple H Helped Build Her And Karrion Kross' Entrance

Both Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross were released from WWE last month.

“So, at first, they let us do kind of what we wanted to do and then Hunter was like, ‘Okay, okay.’ Then he enhanced it and made it perfect. So we kind of did something naturally and he’s like, ‘Okay, okay.’ Just to see how we would naturally move. The Hunter’s like, ‘How about this and this?’ and we’re like, ‘Wow, this is so much better than what we came up with.’ So I would say it was a collaborative effort to put it together, but Hunter was such a big part of it, honestly.”

During an interview with The Wrestling Asylum, Scarlett Bordeaux recalled Triple H's involvement in her and Karrion Kross' entrance.

