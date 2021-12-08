AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale Final Set After Shocking Ending

After the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale came down to MJF and two members of Team Taz in Ricky Starks and Dante Martin, it looked like Taz's 125% chance of winning would come true. That is until Dante Martin turned on him and tossed Ricky over the top rope.

What just happened?! @lucha_angel1 eliminates @starkmanjones and Dante Martin and @The_MJF are the last two standing to advance to next week's final! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Xw1Tkc7yoL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021

Therefore, the final where the winner gets the Dynamite Diamond Ring, is set now to be MJF vs Dante Martin. There was an interaction between the two after the match with Max first shaking his hand and leaving. Dante was then set upon by Starks and MJF looked to be making a save for him but then beat him down with Starks until CM Punk did make the save.

Just when you think @The_MJF is going to do something honorable...Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/lnAgpM6zUc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021

Will MJF make it three in a row?