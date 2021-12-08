WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Down For WarGames 2021 Post-Show

The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, again down on last week’s 0.15 rating.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on December 7 drew 590,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week's 637,000 viewers. The episode was the WarGames 2021 post-show.

Kevin Nash Is Coming To GCW

Kevin Nash is coming to GCW's Most Notorious event. The company announced this on Twitter. *Detroit Update*KEVIN NASH comes HOME to DETROIT and visits GCW for the first time on Friday, Jan 14 at H[...] Dec 08 - Kevin Nash is coming to GCW's Most Notorious event. The company announced this on Twitter. *Detroit Update*KEVIN NASH comes HOME to DETROIT and visits GCW for the first time on Friday, Jan 14 at H[...]

Chris Jericho On Hiatus: "Some People Might Not Even Notice."

Chris Jericho sat down with Newsweek, where he spoke about his hiatus from AEW and how the roster is stacked enough that he feels it won't hinder the show. "We started it and we made it something v[...] Dec 08 - Chris Jericho sat down with Newsweek, where he spoke about his hiatus from AEW and how the roster is stacked enough that he feels it won't hinder the show. "We started it and we made it something v[...]

Andrade El Idolo & Charlotte Flair Reportedly Still Together

Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are apparently still a couple, despite a recent report suggesting they had split up. The news was fueled by the fact El Idolo no longer followed Flair on social m[...] Dec 08 - Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are apparently still a couple, despite a recent report suggesting they had split up. The news was fueled by the fact El Idolo no longer followed Flair on social m[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Competition Between AEW & WWE

AEW President Tony Khan recently discussed the competition between AEW and WWE during an interview with News 12. Here is what he had to say: “Is it possible that when I do talk about c[...] Dec 08 - AEW President Tony Khan recently discussed the competition between AEW and WWE during an interview with News 12. Here is what he had to say: “Is it possible that when I do talk about c[...]

Vince McMahon Issues Statement On The Passing Of Blackjack Lanza

WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, real name John Lanza passed away at the age of 86 today Vince McMahon issued a brief statement on Lanza’s passing on his Twitter: “Our hearts go [...] Dec 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, real name John Lanza passed away at the age of 86 today Vince McMahon issued a brief statement on Lanza’s passing on his Twitter: “Our hearts go [...]

Blackjack Lanza Passes Away, Age 86

Jim Ross has taken to Twitter to announce that the legendary Blackjack Lanza has sadly passed away at the age of 86. "Just heard from old Winnipeg friend Bob Holliday that Jack Lanza has passed awa[...] Dec 08 - Jim Ross has taken to Twitter to announce that the legendary Blackjack Lanza has sadly passed away at the age of 86. "Just heard from old Winnipeg friend Bob Holliday that Jack Lanza has passed awa[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership For December 6 Episode

The December 6, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 499,000 total viewers for their 1-hour pre-taped broadcast. The show scored a 0.18 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic. L[...] Dec 08 - The December 6, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 499,000 total viewers for their 1-hour pre-taped broadcast. The show scored a 0.18 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic. L[...]

All Japan’s Saito Bros Set To Debut For MLW Next Month

Major League Wrestling has announced that All Japan Pro Wrestling stars Jun and Rei Saito will debut at MLW Blood and Thunder on January 21. All Japan’s Saito Bros debut in Dallas See th[...] Dec 08 - Major League Wrestling has announced that All Japan Pro Wrestling stars Jun and Rei Saito will debut at MLW Blood and Thunder on January 21. All Japan’s Saito Bros debut in Dallas See th[...]

WWE RAW Draws Lowest Key Demo Rating In History

The viewership data is in for the December 6 edition of WWE RAW with viewership down, according to Wrestlenomics. The 3-hour broadcast on Monday drew an average of 1.599 million viewers. This i[...] Dec 08 - The viewership data is in for the December 6 edition of WWE RAW with viewership down, according to Wrestlenomics. The 3-hour broadcast on Monday drew an average of 1.599 million viewers. This i[...]

Jade Cargill Deletes Her Twitter Account

AEW star Jade Cargill recently called out fans on Twitter who don’t support black female wrestlers, this caused a mixed response and some backlash and she has now closed down her Twitter page or[...] Dec 08 - AEW star Jade Cargill recently called out fans on Twitter who don’t support black female wrestlers, this caused a mixed response and some backlash and she has now closed down her Twitter page or[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Reveals He Has Beat Cancer

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced on social media that he has beat cancer for a second time. Duggan first had kidney cancer in the 90s. Today he revealed cancer has b[...] Dec 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced on social media that he has beat cancer for a second time. Duggan first had kidney cancer in the 90s. Today he revealed cancer has b[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, Danielson In Action, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island. AEW has announced the following matches for tonight: - The Young Bucks[...] Dec 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island. AEW has announced the following matches for tonight: - The Young Bucks[...]

WWE Unveils 15 College Athletes For Inaugural NIL Class

WWE® UNVEILS INAUGURAL NIL CLASS 15 College Athletes Including The Cavinder Twins and A.J. FerrariJoin WWE’s “Next In Line™” Program STAMFORD, Conn., December 8,&nbs[...] Dec 08 - WWE® UNVEILS INAUGURAL NIL CLASS 15 College Athletes Including The Cavinder Twins and A.J. FerrariJoin WWE’s “Next In Line™” Program STAMFORD, Conn., December 8,&nbs[...]

AEW Star Says He Is Being Extorted By Mexican Police

AEW star Jack Evans has taken to Twitter to reveal he is being extorted by police in Mexico. In a statement on Twitter, he said two police offices from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City,[...] Dec 08 - AEW star Jack Evans has taken to Twitter to reveal he is being extorted by police in Mexico. In a statement on Twitter, he said two police offices from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City,[...]

MLW Azteca Is Coming - Featuring Lucha Underground's Dario Cueto

Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azteca will premiere on Thursday, January 6th at 8pm [...] Dec 07 - Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azteca will premiere on Thursday, January 6th at 8pm [...]

PHOTOS: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O'Reilly Hug Off-Air

Off-air WWE NXT 2.0 photos with Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa. #ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/FGpDid4KOR — Kim (@kimb[...] Dec 07 - Off-air WWE NXT 2.0 photos with Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa. #ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/FGpDid4KOR — Kim (@kimb[...]

Johnny Gargano Reveals His Future In WWE Is Up In The Air

Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future. As has been reported for a while now his contract [...] Dec 07 - Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future. As has been reported for a while now his contract [...]

The Identity Of MSK's Shaman Has Been Revealed

One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for weeks ever since losing their NXT Tag Team Champion[...] Dec 07 - One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for weeks ever since losing their NXT Tag Team Champion[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 12/7/21

NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-WarGames 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 kicks off on the US[...] Dec 07 - NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-WarGames 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 kicks off on the US[...]

Jerry Lawler To Wrestle At ECW Arena Later This Month

Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later this month. BCW announced on Twitter today that the[...] Dec 07 - Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later this month. BCW announced on Twitter today that the[...]

WWE Looks Set To Change Name Of '205 Live' Brand

WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were billed at a maximum weight of 205 lbs, hence the [...] Dec 07 - WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were billed at a maximum weight of 205 lbs, hence the [...]

AEW Dark Results (December 7th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but acceptable. We have the dream duo of Taz & Exca[...] Dec 07 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but acceptable. We have the dream duo of Taz & Exca[...]

New Match Featuring Dexter Lumis Announced For Tonight’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles action on tonight’s show. During this past Sun[...] Dec 07 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles action on tonight’s show. During this past Sun[...]