Andrade El Idolo & Charlotte Flair Reportedly Still Together

Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are apparently still a couple, despite a recent report suggesting they had split up.

The news was fueled by the fact El Idolo no longer followed Flair on social media. It was reported by Bodyslam.net that Charlotte ended the relationship.

However recently on Twitter, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc reported Flair and Andrade “are still very much together.”

I try not to post personal stuff, but the word I've gotten is that Charlotte Flair and Andrade are still very much together. @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) December 5, 2021

Andrade also tweeted the following...