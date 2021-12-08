Tony Khan Discusses Competition Between AEW & WWE

AEW President Tony Khan recently discussed the competition between AEW and WWE during an interview with News 12.

Here is what he had to say:

“You try to compete, like [a] 30-minute window, head-to-head on FOX, FS1 against TNT and I didn’t make that choice for them to extend the broadcast by 30 minutes. I was very surprised to see it. My comments were genuine when I saw it. I’ve been expecting something like that and luckily, we had CM Punk and Ruby Soho and some great stars lined up to wrestle that week or I might have had to change the card and granted, Matt Sydal, CM Punk’s opponent for example, not the biggest star in wrestling. The Bunny is a great wrestler and competed in the TBS Championship tournament. People really mocked them, people said terrible things about Matt Sydal and The Bunny and about CM Punk and Ruby Soho and we stood up for ourselves and had a great show and we won the rating by a good amount, the demo and then I saw ratings getting leaked over the weekend. It wasn’t from us. I wasn’t the one leaking them and then when the important numbers, the ones the network actually looks at came out Monday, we were victorious and somebody tried to get out in front of us for days by leaking stuff. That wasn’t AEW, so all these things you’re talking about, usually, we’re sitting here minding our own business and then it’s like somebody does something, you know, that some person might call very aggressive at worst, and you know, I would say when people make aggressive business moves, you gotta stand up for yourself and what’s amazing is you know that people portray it as like I’m coming out to compete when really, our shows are designed to just be there for the fans. Usually I don’t try to put ‘em on during other wrestling.”