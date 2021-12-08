Vince McMahon Issues Statement On The Passing Of Blackjack Lanza

WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, real name John Lanza passed away at the age of 86 today

Vince McMahon issued a brief statement on Lanza’s passing on his Twitter:

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza. He was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He worked for and loved WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten.”