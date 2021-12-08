WWE RAW Draws Lowest Key Demo Rating In History
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2021
The viewership data is in for the December 6 edition of WWE RAW with viewership down, according to
Wrestlenomics.
The 3-hour broadcast on Monday drew an average of 1.599 million viewers. This is down from the 1.678 total viewers who tuned in on November 29.
This is the ninth-lowest total viewership in the show's history with the key 18-49 demographic scoring 0.35, 462,000 viewers - the lowest on record. Last week the show scored a 0.45 rating with around 593,000 demo viewers.
The main event of the night saw Becky Lynch defeat Liv Morgan to retain her RAW Women’s Championship.
Top 10 Raw moments: WWE Top 10, Dec. 6, 2021
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/72638/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 08
Dec 08 - The December 6, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 499,000 total viewers for their 1-hour pre-taped broadcast. The show scored a 0.18 ratin[...]
Dec 08
Dec 08 - Major League Wrestling has announced that All Japan Pro Wrestling stars Jun and Rei Saito will debut at MLW Blood and Thunder on January 21. Al[...]
Dec 08
Dec 08 - The viewership data is in for the December 6 edition of WWE RAW with viewership down, according to Wrestlenomics. The 3-hour broadcast on Monda[...]
Dec 08
Dec 08 - AEW star Jade Cargill recently called out fans on Twitter who don’t support black female wrestlers, this caused a mixed response and some backla[...]
Dec 08
Dec 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced on social media that he has beat cancer for a second time. Duggan first had kidney cancer[...]
Dec 08
Dec 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island. AEW has announced the[...]
Dec 08
Dec 08 - WWE® UNVEILS INAUGURAL NIL CLASS 15 College Athletes Including The Cavinder Twins and A.J. FerrariJoin WWE’s “Next In Line&trade[...]
Dec 08
Dec 08 - AEW star Jack Evans has taken to Twitter to reveal he is being extorted by police in Mexico. In a statement on Twitter, he said two police offices fr[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azt[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Off-air WWE NXT 2.0 photos with Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa. #ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future. [...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for w[...]
Dec 07 WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 12/7/21 NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-Wa[...]
Dec 07 - NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-Wa[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later th[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were[...]
Dec 07 AEW Dark Results (December 7th 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but a[...]
Dec 07 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but a[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles act[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company. Gewirtz joine[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery with free delivery for orders of more than $15 [...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Jim Cornette has spoken about the inevitably of Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, alt[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening. It was reported that scheduling[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - The final card for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland has been ann[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He di[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in [...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] [...]