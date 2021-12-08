WWE RAW Draws Lowest Key Demo Rating In History

The viewership data is in for the December 6 edition of WWE RAW with viewership down, according to Wrestlenomics.

The 3-hour broadcast on Monday drew an average of 1.599 million viewers. This is down from the 1.678 total viewers who tuned in on November 29.

This is the ninth-lowest total viewership in the show's history with the key 18-49 demographic scoring 0.35, 462,000 viewers - the lowest on record. Last week the show scored a 0.45 rating with around 593,000 demo viewers.

The main event of the night saw Becky Lynch defeat Liv Morgan to retain her RAW Women’s Championship.

