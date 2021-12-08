Jade Cargill Deletes Her Twitter Account

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Goodbye Twitter. I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy. 15 mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating was the best thing."

In a post on her Instagram Story, she explained why,

AEW star Jade Cargill recently called out fans on Twitter who don’t support black female wrestlers, this caused a mixed response and some backlash and she has now closed down her Twitter page or at least deactivated for now.

WWE RAW Draws Lowest Key Demo Rating In History

The viewership data is in for the December 6 edition of WWE RAW with viewership down, according to Wrestlenomics. The 3-hour broadcast on Monda[...] Dec 08 - The viewership data is in for the December 6 edition of WWE RAW with viewership down, according to Wrestlenomics. The 3-hour broadcast on Monda[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Reveals He Has Beat Cancer

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced on social media that he has beat cancer for a second time. Duggan first had kidney cancer[...] Dec 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced on social media that he has beat cancer for a second time. Duggan first had kidney cancer[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, Danielson In Action, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island. AEW has announced the[...] Dec 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island. AEW has announced the[...]

WWE Unveils 15 College Athletes For Inaugural NIL Class

WWE® UNVEILS INAUGURAL NIL CLASS 15 College Athletes Including The Cavinder Twins and A.J. FerrariJoin WWE’s “Next In Line&trade[...] Dec 08 - WWE® UNVEILS INAUGURAL NIL CLASS 15 College Athletes Including The Cavinder Twins and A.J. FerrariJoin WWE’s “Next In Line&trade[...]

AEW Star Says He Is Being Extorted By Mexican Police

AEW star Jack Evans has taken to Twitter to reveal he is being extorted by police in Mexico. In a statement on Twitter, he said two police offices fr[...] Dec 08 - AEW star Jack Evans has taken to Twitter to reveal he is being extorted by police in Mexico. In a statement on Twitter, he said two police offices fr[...]

MLW Azteca Is Coming - Featuring Lucha Underground's Dario Cueto

Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azt[...] Dec 07 - Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azt[...]

PHOTOS: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O'Reilly Hug Off-Air

Off-air WWE NXT 2.0 photos with Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa. #ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌[...] Dec 07 - Off-air WWE NXT 2.0 photos with Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa. #ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌[...]

Johnny Gargano Reveals His Future In WWE Is Up In The Air

Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future. [...] Dec 07 - Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future. [...]

The Identity Of MSK's Shaman Has Been Revealed

One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for w[...] Dec 07 - One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for w[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 12/7/21

NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-Wa[...] Dec 07 - NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-Wa[...]

Jerry Lawler To Wrestle At ECW Arena Later This Month

Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later th[...] Dec 07 - Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later th[...]

WWE Looks Set To Change Name Of '205 Live' Brand

WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were[...] Dec 07 - WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were[...]

AEW Dark Results (December 7th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but a[...] Dec 07 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but a[...]

New Match Featuring Dexter Lumis Announced For Tonight’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles act[...] Dec 07 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles act[...]

Former WWE Head Creative Writer Brian Gewirtz Set To Release Book

A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company. Gewirtz joine[...] Dec 07 - A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company. Gewirtz joine[...]

WWE Partners With White Castle For Themed Meals, $5 Promo Code Inside

WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery with free delivery for orders of more than $15 [...] Dec 07 - WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery with free delivery for orders of more than $15 [...]

Jim Cornette Believes Major Name Won't Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Until Passing

Jim Cornette has spoken about the inevitably of Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, alt[...] Dec 07 - Jim Cornette has spoken about the inevitably of Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, alt[...]

'Calm Your Tits' - Will Ospreay Says MLW Debut 'Will Happen'

It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening. It was reported that scheduling[...] Dec 07 - It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening. It was reported that scheduling[...]

Final Card Announced For ROH Final Battle 2021

The final card for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland has been ann[...] Dec 07 - The final card for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland has been ann[...]

Jim Ross Goes In Depth On Michael Cole's Heel Turn Storyline

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He di[...] Dec 07 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He di[...]

Mercedes Martinez On Why She Voluntarily Left RETRIBUTION Storyline

Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in [...] Dec 07 - Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in [...]

Tully Blanchard Became FTR Fan After Watching Their Matches On Arn Anderson's iPad

FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] [...] Dec 07 - FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] [...]

AJ Lee Opens Up About Attempting Suicide During WWE Run In 2014

During an interview with Maurice Benard's State of Mind YouTube channel, AJ Mendez opened up about having attempted to commit suicide during her WWE r[...] Dec 07 - During an interview with Maurice Benard's State of Mind YouTube channel, AJ Mendez opened up about having attempted to commit suicide during her WWE r[...]