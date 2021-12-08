WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jade Cargill Deletes Her Twitter Account
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2021
AEW star Jade Cargill
recently called out fans on Twitter who don’t support black female wrestlers, this caused a mixed response and some backlash and she has now closed down her Twitter page or at least deactivated for now.
In a post on her Instagram Story, she explained why,
"Goodbye Twitter. I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy. 15 mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating was the best thing."
