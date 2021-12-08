Let's kick off the day with an update from Hacksaw! Hoooooo! pic.twitter.com/iN40n38Rsv

We wish Duggan all the best for his future.

Today he revealed cancer has been cleared from his encapsulated, prostate and soft tissue all thanks to early detection.

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced on social media that he has beat cancer for a second time. Duggan first had kidney cancer in the 90s.

» More News From This Feed

All Japan’s Saito Bros Set To Debut For MLW Next Month

Major League Wrestling has announced that All Japan Pro Wrestling stars Jun and Rei Saito will debut at MLW Blood and Thunder on January 21. All Japan’s Saito Bros debut in Dallas See th[...] Dec 08 - Major League Wrestling has announced that All Japan Pro Wrestling stars Jun and Rei Saito will debut at MLW Blood and Thunder on January 21. All Japan’s Saito Bros debut in Dallas See th[...]

WWE RAW Draws Lowest Key Demo Rating In History

The viewership data is in for the December 6 edition of WWE RAW with viewership down, according to Wrestlenomics. The 3-hour broadcast on Monday drew an average of 1.599 million viewers. This i[...] Dec 08 - The viewership data is in for the December 6 edition of WWE RAW with viewership down, according to Wrestlenomics. The 3-hour broadcast on Monday drew an average of 1.599 million viewers. This i[...]

Jade Cargill Deletes Her Twitter Account

AEW star Jade Cargill recently called out fans on Twitter who don’t support black female wrestlers, this caused a mixed response and some backlash and she has now closed down her Twitter page or[...] Dec 08 - AEW star Jade Cargill recently called out fans on Twitter who don’t support black female wrestlers, this caused a mixed response and some backlash and she has now closed down her Twitter page or[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Reveals He Has Beat Cancer

WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced on social media that he has beat cancer for a second time. Duggan first had kidney cancer in the 90s. Today he revealed cancer has b[...] Dec 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced on social media that he has beat cancer for a second time. Duggan first had kidney cancer in the 90s. Today he revealed cancer has b[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, Danielson In Action, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island. AEW has announced the following matches for tonight: - The Young Bucks[...] Dec 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island. AEW has announced the following matches for tonight: - The Young Bucks[...]

WWE Unveils 15 College Athletes For Inaugural NIL Class

WWE® UNVEILS INAUGURAL NIL CLASS 15 College Athletes Including The Cavinder Twins and A.J. FerrariJoin WWE’s “Next In Line™” Program STAMFORD, Conn., December 8,&nbs[...] Dec 08 - WWE® UNVEILS INAUGURAL NIL CLASS 15 College Athletes Including The Cavinder Twins and A.J. FerrariJoin WWE’s “Next In Line™” Program STAMFORD, Conn., December 8,&nbs[...]

AEW Star Says He Is Being Extorted By Mexican Police

AEW star Jack Evans has taken to Twitter to reveal he is being extorted by police in Mexico. In a statement on Twitter, he said two police offices from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City,[...] Dec 08 - AEW star Jack Evans has taken to Twitter to reveal he is being extorted by police in Mexico. In a statement on Twitter, he said two police offices from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City,[...]

MLW Azteca Is Coming - Featuring Lucha Underground's Dario Cueto

Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azteca will premiere on Thursday, January 6th at 8pm [...] Dec 07 - Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azteca will premiere on Thursday, January 6th at 8pm [...]

PHOTOS: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O'Reilly Hug Off-Air

Off-air WWE NXT 2.0 photos with Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa. #ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/FGpDid4KOR — Kim (@kimb[...] Dec 07 - Off-air WWE NXT 2.0 photos with Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa. #ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/FGpDid4KOR — Kim (@kimb[...]

Johnny Gargano Reveals His Future In WWE Is Up In The Air

Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future. As has been reported for a while now his contract [...] Dec 07 - Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future. As has been reported for a while now his contract [...]

The Identity Of MSK's Shaman Has Been Revealed

One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for weeks ever since losing their NXT Tag Team Champion[...] Dec 07 - One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for weeks ever since losing their NXT Tag Team Champion[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 12/7/21

NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-WarGames 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 kicks off on the US[...] Dec 07 - NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-WarGames 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 kicks off on the US[...]

Jerry Lawler To Wrestle At ECW Arena Later This Month

Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later this month. BCW announced on Twitter today that the[...] Dec 07 - Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later this month. BCW announced on Twitter today that the[...]

WWE Looks Set To Change Name Of '205 Live' Brand

WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were billed at a maximum weight of 205 lbs, hence the [...] Dec 07 - WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were billed at a maximum weight of 205 lbs, hence the [...]

AEW Dark Results (December 7th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but acceptable. We have the dream duo of Taz & Exca[...] Dec 07 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but acceptable. We have the dream duo of Taz & Exca[...]

New Match Featuring Dexter Lumis Announced For Tonight’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles action on tonight’s show. During this past Sun[...] Dec 07 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles action on tonight’s show. During this past Sun[...]

Former WWE Head Creative Writer Brian Gewirtz Set To Release Book

A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company. Gewirtz joined WWE in 1999, before becoming a head writer for t[...] Dec 07 - A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company. Gewirtz joined WWE in 1999, before becoming a head writer for t[...]

WWE Partners With White Castle For Themed Meals, $5 Promo Code Inside

WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery with free delivery for orders of more than $15 and a $5 promo code for WWE Shop using the code WW[...] Dec 07 - WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery with free delivery for orders of more than $15 and a $5 promo code for WWE Shop using the code WW[...]

Jim Cornette Believes Major Name Won't Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Until Passing

Jim Cornette has spoken about the inevitably of Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, although Cornette believes McMahon will not be honore[...] Dec 07 - Jim Cornette has spoken about the inevitably of Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, although Cornette believes McMahon will not be honore[...]

'Calm Your Tits' - Will Ospreay Says MLW Debut 'Will Happen'

It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening. It was reported that scheduling issues and a potential conflict with AAA stars ap[...] Dec 07 - It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening. It was reported that scheduling issues and a potential conflict with AAA stars ap[...]

Final Card Announced For ROH Final Battle 2021

The final card for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland has been announced. This will be the final ROH event fo[...] Dec 07 - The final card for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland has been announced. This will be the final ROH event fo[...]

Jim Ross Goes In Depth On Michael Cole's Heel Turn Storyline

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He didn’t want Southern. He didn’t want chu[...] Dec 07 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He didn’t want Southern. He didn’t want chu[...]

Mercedes Martinez On Why She Voluntarily Left RETRIBUTION Storyline

Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in WWE. “RETRIBUTION was one of those opport[...] Dec 07 - Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in WWE. “RETRIBUTION was one of those opport[...]

Tully Blanchard Became FTR Fan After Watching Their Matches On Arn Anderson's iPad

FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] had never seen any of our work before because when[...] Dec 07 - FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] had never seen any of our work before because when[...]