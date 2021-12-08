Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, Danielson In Action, More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2021
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island.
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight:
- The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor
- Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
- Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver
- The third annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
