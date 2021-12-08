AEW Star Says He Is Being Extorted By Mexican Police

AEW star Jack Evans has taken to Twitter to reveal he is being extorted by police in Mexico.

In a statement on Twitter, he said two police offices from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City, Mexico are extorting him for cash, around 7000 pesos, or $350 USD.

Here is what Evans tweeted, “This will sound like a fake message but it is not. I am currently being extorted by 2 police officers from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City. In the last 4 days I have had to pay around 7000 pesos (350$ american) and I am not paying more… So if I get arrested on drug charges in the next little bit I want to put it out there right now that it was planted by the Del Valle Police Department.”