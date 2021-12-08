WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Star Says He Is Being Extorted By Mexican Police
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2021
AEW star Jack Evans has taken to Twitter to reveal he is being extorted by police in Mexico.
In a statement on Twitter, he said two police offices from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City, Mexico are extorting him for cash, around 7000 pesos, or $350 USD.
Here is what Evans tweeted, “This will sound like a fake message but it is not. I am currently being extorted by 2 police officers from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City. In the last 4 days I have had to pay around 7000 pesos (350$ american) and I am not paying more… So if I get arrested on drug charges in the next little bit I want to put it out there right now that it was planted by the Del Valle Police Department.”
So if I get arrested on drug charges in the next little bit I want to put it out there right now that it was planted by the Del Valle Police Department.
