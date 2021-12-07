MLW Azteca Is Coming - Featuring Lucha Underground's Dario Cueto

Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in â€œthe masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azteca will premiere on Thursday, January 6th at 8pm ET on both YouTube and Fite. before episodes air on Saturday on beIN SPORTS at 10pm ET.

It's not currently stated how long the show will be going for, with MLW Fusion: ALPHA coming to it's final episode on Wednesday, December 15th. Court Bauer told Sports Illustrated the show â€œis a precursor to an emerging world built around the Azteca lucha brand."

Footage for the show has recently been taped in Tijuana, Mexico at the event MLW co-promoted with The Crash.

Cesar Duran (fka Lucha Undergroundâ€™s Dario Cueto) will be a fixture on the series as matchmaker. The SI piece also lists new AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo as being featured on MLW Azteca.