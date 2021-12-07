» More News From This Feed

MLW Azteca Is Coming - Featuring Lucha Underground's Dario Cueto

Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azteca will premiere on Thursday, January 6th at 8pm [...] Dec 07 - Major League Wrestling announced that they will be presenting a standalone mini series set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre." MLW Azteca will premiere on Thursday, January 6th at 8pm [...]

PHOTOS: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O'Reilly Hug Off-Air

Off-air WWE NXT 2.0 photos with Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa. #ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/FGpDid4KOR — Kim (@kimb[...] Dec 07 - Off-air WWE NXT 2.0 photos with Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Shawn Michaels, and Tommaso Ciampa. #ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/FGpDid4KOR — Kim (@kimb[...]

Johnny Gargano Reveals His Future In WWE Is Up In The Air

Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future. As has been reported for a while now his contract [...] Dec 07 - Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future. As has been reported for a while now his contract [...]

The Identity Of MSK's Shaman Has Been Revealed

One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for weeks ever since losing their NXT Tag Team Champion[...] Dec 07 - One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for weeks ever since losing their NXT Tag Team Champion[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 12/7/21

NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-WarGames 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 kicks off on the US[...] Dec 07 - NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-WarGames 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 kicks off on the US[...]

Jerry Lawler To Wrestle At ECW Arena Later This Month

Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later this month. BCW announced on Twitter today that the[...] Dec 07 - Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later this month. BCW announced on Twitter today that the[...]

WWE Looks Set To Change Name Of '205 Live' Brand

WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were billed at a maximum weight of 205 lbs, hence the [...] Dec 07 - WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were billed at a maximum weight of 205 lbs, hence the [...]

AEW Dark Results (December 7th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but acceptable. We have the dream duo of Taz & Exca[...] Dec 07 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but acceptable. We have the dream duo of Taz & Exca[...]

New Match Featuring Dexter Lumis Announced For Tonight’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles action on tonight’s show. During this past Sun[...] Dec 07 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles action on tonight’s show. During this past Sun[...]

Former WWE Head Creative Writer Brian Gewirtz Set To Release Book

A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company. Gewirtz joined WWE in 1999, before becoming a head writer for t[...] Dec 07 - A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company. Gewirtz joined WWE in 1999, before becoming a head writer for t[...]

WWE Partners With White Castle For Themed Meals, $5 Promo Code Inside

WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery with free delivery for orders of more than $15 and a $5 promo code for WWE Shop using the code WW[...] Dec 07 - WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery with free delivery for orders of more than $15 and a $5 promo code for WWE Shop using the code WW[...]

Jim Cornette Believes Major Name Won't Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Until Passing

Jim Cornette has spoken about the inevitably of Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, although Cornette believes McMahon will not be honore[...] Dec 07 - Jim Cornette has spoken about the inevitably of Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, although Cornette believes McMahon will not be honore[...]

'Calm Your Tits' - Will Ospreay Says MLW Debut 'Will Happen'

It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening. It was reported that scheduling issues and a potential conflict with AAA stars ap[...] Dec 07 - It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening. It was reported that scheduling issues and a potential conflict with AAA stars ap[...]

Final Card Announced For ROH Final Battle 2021

The final card for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland has been announced. This will be the final ROH event fo[...] Dec 07 - The final card for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland has been announced. This will be the final ROH event fo[...]

Jim Ross Goes In Depth On Michael Cole's Heel Turn Storyline

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He didn’t want Southern. He didn’t want chu[...] Dec 07 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He didn’t want Southern. He didn’t want chu[...]

Mercedes Martinez On Why She Voluntarily Left RETRIBUTION Storyline

Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in WWE. “RETRIBUTION was one of those opport[...] Dec 07 - Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in WWE. “RETRIBUTION was one of those opport[...]

Tully Blanchard Became FTR Fan After Watching Their Matches On Arn Anderson's iPad

FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] had never seen any of our work before because when[...] Dec 07 - FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] had never seen any of our work before because when[...]

AJ Lee Opens Up About Attempting Suicide During WWE Run In 2014

During an interview with Maurice Benard's State of Mind YouTube channel, AJ Mendez opened up about having attempted to commit suicide during her WWE run back in 2014. “Nobody knew. And this i[...] Dec 07 - During an interview with Maurice Benard's State of Mind YouTube channel, AJ Mendez opened up about having attempted to commit suicide during her WWE run back in 2014. “Nobody knew. And this i[...]

MJF On The Only Person He'd Consider Adding To The Pinnacle

During an interview with Z100, MJF spoke about his faction The Pinnacle, and said who he'd add to the faction. “We’re cool, man. The only person I would even consider adding to The Pinn[...] Dec 07 - During an interview with Z100, MJF spoke about his faction The Pinnacle, and said who he'd add to the faction. “We’re cool, man. The only person I would even consider adding to The Pinn[...]

Kiera Hogan Is Coming To TERMINUS

Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show. That name is Kiera Hogan, who joins Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, [...] Dec 07 - Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show. That name is Kiera Hogan, who joins Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, [...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Date Of WWE Non-Compete Clause Ending, Future Goals

Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends Dec. 23. Here are my top 10 goals for 2022It has be[...] Dec 07 - Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends Dec. 23. Here are my top 10 goals for 2022It has be[...]

Raquel Gonzalez On Possibility Of Being In The Royal Rumble, Dark Match w/ SmackDown

During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble. “I’m always excited for the possibilities of being a part of the Rumble, being part of [...] Dec 07 - During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble. “I’m always excited for the possibilities of being a part of the Rumble, being part of [...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Episode - Steel Cage Match, Gargano's Future, More

WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Xyon Quinn vs. Santos [...] Dec 07 - WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Xyon Quinn vs. Santos [...]

WWE Has Big Plans To Make 'Day 1' Pay-Per-View A Yearly Tradition

WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinking was that a rematch between WWE Universal Champi[...] Dec 07 - WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinking was that a rematch between WWE Universal Champi[...]