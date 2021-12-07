WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Johnny Gargano Reveals His Future In WWE Is Up In The Air
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2021
Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network concluded this week with Gargano addressing the NXT Universe with a special announcement concerning his WWE future.
As has been reported for a while now his contract recently expired, but he signed a one-week extension to work this past Sunday's WarGames event.
Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is what went down with Gargano to conclude this week's NXT 2.0:
Johnny Gargano Addresses His Future, Gets Attacked By Grayson Waller
We head to another commercial break after we see Johnny Gargano kissing his woman backstage. The commentators hype Gargano addressing his future when we return.
As we settle back in from the break we hear the classic sounds of the "Rebel Heart" theme as Gargano makes his way out to the ring to a superstar reaction from the NXT Universe in attendance at the CWC.
He settles into the ring and the fans are already chanting "Johnny Wrestling!" at him. His music dies down and we can see that he is already emotional. He starts by pointing out that "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels told him he could go as long as he wants.
The fans chant "Please don't go! Please don't go!" at him. Gargano mentions what is on next and says they can wait. He says he was more of a Lefemme Nikita guy himself. He then goes on to talk about how he was told he would never make it in NXT. He credits William Regal for giving him the opportuniity.
From there, he says it was the fans and their enthusiasm over his matches and the "Johnny Takeover!" and "Johnny Wrestling!" chants that kept him coming back week-to-week when he didn't have what they thought it took to make it here. He then talks about all of his dreams coming true such as video games and action figures and big time matches in front of the best fans.
We see the camera pan around to show everyone standing on their feet, many of them looking emotional as well, as Gargano continues to address his future. The fans again break into a chant. He then goes on to mention several of the names of people who helped him along the way, many of whom he says we may not know or recognize.
He then calls NXT his family and says he knows sometimes change is scary, but sometimes it needs to happen. The fans chant "No! No! No!" at him. He says he wants to leave us with one message -- you'll never fail if you bet on yourself. He says he doesn't know what his immediate future holds, as it's still up in the air right now.
Gargano says he may do some things here or there, he doesn't know, but in February he's going to begin the most important job of his life -- he's going to be a dad. The fans then break out into a "Baby Wrestling!" chant. He says he'll grow up one day and re-watch this and thank everyone for that. He goes on to talk about wanting to show his son to be the best man he can be.
We hear the fans booing in the background and finally we see a big chair shot whack Gargano from behind. He stomps on Gargano and says this isn't his NXT anymore. He beats him down some more and sends him to the floor. He asks if Barrett is gonna do anything since it's his boy. He then keeps beating on him right in front of him, daring him to stop him. He puts Gargano's head through a steel chair and slams it down on his neck.
Waller takes Gargano over to the commentary table and again taunts Barrett, daring him to do something to stop him and help his friend. He then proceeds to hoist Gargano up and power bomb him down through a commentary table. The fans boo and chant "Piece of sh*t!" at him as he talks to the camera about making this his view that will get him likes. He says NXT isn't Gargano's anymore, it's his. The show goes off the air on that note.
