Jerry Lawler To Wrestle At ECW Arena Later This Month

Check out the official announcement below:

BCW announced on Twitter today that the two WWE legends will face off in a match at the 2300 Arena on December 18, 2021, to close the year.

Jerry Lawler is stepping back in the ring soon for a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event later this month.

The Identity Of MSK's Shaman Has Been Revealed

One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for w[...] Dec 07 - One big story coming out of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was the big reveal of MSK’s shaman. The duo has been on a search for him for w[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 12/7/21

NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-Wa[...] Dec 07 - NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/2021): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL., Courtesy of live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The post-Wa[...]

WWE Looks Set To Change Name Of '205 Live' Brand

WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were[...] Dec 07 - WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand. The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were[...]

AEW Dark Results (December 7th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but a[...] Dec 07 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but a[...]

New Match Featuring Dexter Lumis Announced For Tonight’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles act[...] Dec 07 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Dexter Lumis and Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one in singles act[...]

Former WWE Head Creative Writer Brian Gewirtz Set To Release Book

A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company. Gewirtz joine[...] Dec 07 - A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company. Gewirtz joine[...]

WWE Partners With White Castle For Themed Meals, $5 Promo Code Inside

WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery with free delivery for orders of more than $15 [...] Dec 07 - WWE is teaming up with White Castle and Grubhub for new special meals that can be ordered for delivery with free delivery for orders of more than $15 [...]

Jim Cornette Believes Major Name Won't Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Until Passing

Jim Cornette has spoken about the inevitably of Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, alt[...] Dec 07 - Jim Cornette has spoken about the inevitably of Vince McMahon going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, alt[...]

'Calm Your Tits' - Will Ospreay Says MLW Debut 'Will Happen'

It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening. It was reported that scheduling[...] Dec 07 - It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening. It was reported that scheduling[...]

Final Card Announced For ROH Final Battle 2021

The final card for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland has been ann[...] Dec 07 - The final card for ROH Final Battle, which will take place on Saturday at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland has been ann[...]

Jim Ross Goes In Depth On Michael Cole's Heel Turn Storyline

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He di[...] Dec 07 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He di[...]

Mercedes Martinez On Why She Voluntarily Left RETRIBUTION Storyline

Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in [...] Dec 07 - Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in [...]

Tully Blanchard Became FTR Fan After Watching Their Matches On Arn Anderson's iPad

FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] [...] Dec 07 - FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] [...]

AJ Lee Opens Up About Attempting Suicide During WWE Run In 2014

During an interview with Maurice Benard's State of Mind YouTube channel, AJ Mendez opened up about having attempted to commit suicide during her WWE r[...] Dec 07 - During an interview with Maurice Benard's State of Mind YouTube channel, AJ Mendez opened up about having attempted to commit suicide during her WWE r[...]

MJF On The Only Person He'd Consider Adding To The Pinnacle

During an interview with Z100, MJF spoke about his faction The Pinnacle, and said who he'd add to the faction. “We’re cool, man. The on[...] Dec 07 - During an interview with Z100, MJF spoke about his faction The Pinnacle, and said who he'd add to the faction. “We’re cool, man. The on[...]

Kiera Hogan Is Coming To TERMINUS

Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show. That name is [...] Dec 07 - Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show. That name is [...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Date Of WWE Non-Compete Clause Ending, Future Goals

Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends D[...] Dec 07 - Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends D[...]

Raquel Gonzalez On Possibility Of Being In The Royal Rumble, Dark Match w/ SmackDown

During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble. “I’m always excited for the possibili[...] Dec 07 - During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble. “I’m always excited for the possibili[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Episode - Steel Cage Match, Gargano's Future, More

WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final anno[...] Dec 07 - WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final anno[...]

WWE Has Big Plans To Make 'Day 1' Pay-Per-View A Yearly Tradition

WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinki[...] Dec 07 - WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinki[...]

Dave Bautista Set To Star In 'Knock at the Cabin' Movie

Dave Bautista has landed himself another movie role. The former WWE Champion star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, "Knock at the Cabin", acco[...] Dec 07 - Dave Bautista has landed himself another movie role. The former WWE Champion star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, "Knock at the Cabin", acco[...]

MJF Comments On Comparisons To The Miz

AEW star MJF recently appeared on the ‘Throwing Down’ show on SiriusXM with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the show, MJF was asked[...] Dec 07 - AEW star MJF recently appeared on the ‘Throwing Down’ show on SiriusXM with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the show, MJF was asked[...]

AEW To Hold Dynamite and Rampage At Historic Location In Early 2022

AEW has announced they will be holding upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage Atlantic City, NJ inside the historic Boardwalk Hall. The taping for[...] Dec 07 - AEW has announced they will be holding upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage Atlantic City, NJ inside the historic Boardwalk Hall. The taping for[...]