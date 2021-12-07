WWE Looks Set To Change Name Of '205 Live' Brand

WWE looks set to change the name of the 205 Live brand.

The show was originally launched to feature cruiserweight in November of 2016, wrestlers were billed at a maximum weight of 205 lbs, hence the 205 Live show name Since 2019, the show has featured talent from the NXT and NXT UK brands, and since August 2021 has also included competitors above the weight limit.

During tonight’s NXT 2.0, Joe Gacy revealed he has plans to change the name of a WWE show which still embraces the polarization and he plans to fix that, which is likely an indication of 205 Live.

This past Sunday, Gacy lost to Roderick Strong in his attempt to capture the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. There had been some speculation Gacy would actually win the match so the title could be rebranded and the cruiserweight division consigned to history, but that was not the case, at least for now.

In his promo, Gacy also announced that Harland will be making his in-ring debut on NXT 2.0 next week on USA Network.