AEW Dark Results (December 7th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Dec 07, 2021

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark premiered it's 120th episode tonight on YouTube with a 10-match card which is still pretty long but acceptable. We have the dream duo of Taz & Excalibur on commentary, ensuring this show is always worth a watch, so with all of that out of the way, let's get straight to the wrestling.

Lee Moriarty defeated Misterioso via Pinfall (5:01)

We start the show off with Lee Moriarty rebounding from his loss, albeit after a good display, to CM Punk against Misterioso. The luchador is pretty good and does put some pressure on Moriarty but eventually Lee and his Taiga Style win out after he hits a modified Flatliner.

Lio Rush defeated Rayo via Pinfall (2:52)

The Man of the Hour makes his AEW Dark debut ahead of his appearance in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale tomorrow. Taz continues his Steiner maths from last Wednesday on commentary as this match gets underway. Rayo tries his best in the match but Lio is like a mini tornado in the ring and he's almost impossible to keep up with. Lio gets the win here with the Frog Splash.

Brandi Rhodes defeated Angelica Risk via Submission (3:47)

Guess who's back! It's Brandi and she's got new music entrance and not a sign on her body that she had a baby recently! She's got a lot of ring rust to work off early on and Angelica Risk has her in trouble but Brandi fights back more than once and gets the big win with some form of submission. Can't wait to see this match on Rhodes to the Top.

Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura w/ Mei Suruga via Pinfall (5:20)

We get a fun match here between the two experienced Joshi wrestlers as Emi Sakura and Ryo Mizunami face off. Ryo Mizunami has the upper hand for parts of this match because she's far stronger than Emi but Emi is crafty and also has Mei in her corner getting involved at every opportunity. Eventually Mei is the reason that Emi gets the win as she strikes Mizunami with the sceptre she carries around and Emi rolls her up with the Magistral and gets the 3.

After the match, Mei and Emi attack Ryo, only to get run off by another Joshi as Riho makes the save.

Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall defeated Baron Black via Pinfall (5:12)

So, Baron Black decides to not bring any of his new indy friends this week and he comes to regret it as he gets beaten by Anthony Ogogo. Baron has a good showing in this match and has Ogogo in all kinds of trouble but QT distracts the referee which allows Ogogo to gouge the eyes and get the pin off the Olympic Slam.

The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears & Wardlow) defeated Jay Marte & Richard King via Pinfall (2:57)

Wardlow wins this match all on his own as he dominates Jay Marte before tossing him to Richard King to tag in. Wardlow hits his Powerbombs, five of them this time including one on Marte and then Spears tags in to take the Pin. Fantastic shithousery.

Fuego Del Sol defeated Luke Sampson via Pinfall (5:10)

Fuego gets the biggest crowd reaction in AEW Universal tonight as he comes out to face the bigger man, Luke Sampson. A typical match up of strength vs speed follows with Alabama's greatest luchador, Fuego Del Sol coming out on top in the end after he hit the Tornado DDT and then the Double Foot Stomp to the back of the head.

Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Dante Martin) w/ Hook defeated JT Dunn, Omkar & Kekoa via Pinfall (3:07)

Dante Martin makes his Team Taz debut here tonight as they face three newbies in JT Dunn, Omkar & Kekoa. It's no contest really as first Powerhouse Hobbs shows them how good he is before Dante is tagged in but Ricky wants to go first so he tags himself in before Dante can do anything. Starks does the same as Powerhouse Hobbs, dominates, until Kekoa hits him with a counter and then JT Dunn takes over briefly but Starks escapes and in comes Dante who takes out all three men on his own. Dante finishes it off with the Nosedive. 

Tony Schiavone appears in the ring and talks to Team Taz about the Dynamite Dozen battle royale and Ricky Starks says that Team Taz have a 100% chance of winning and then tells us Lio Rush is broke financially and broke in his heart because he has no friends. Out comes Lio to respond and he tells Ricky that Team Taz shouldn't count him out and reminds Team Taz they can't get it done when the stakes are raised. He ends by telling us he guarantees that Team Taz won't win the battle royale and that all of them will feel the rush sooner or later.

Thunder Rosa defeated Sofia Castillo via Submission (3:20)

Thunder Rosa warms up for her TBS Tournament Semi Final match against Jade Cargill with a match up here against Sofia Castillo. Rosa spends this match showing off her technical prowess by dominating Castillo for much of this match. La Mera Mera ends the match with a Death Valley Driver and then locks in the Peruvian Neck Tie and Rosa gets the win.

Tony Schiavone appears once again and asks Thunder Rosa about her match with Jade but she is interrupted by Smart Mark Sterling and he tells us Jade isn't here but says he has a message from her. He distracts Rosa for long enough for Jade to sneak in and lay Rosa out. Can't wait for the Semi Final.

John Silver w/ -1 defeated Aaron Solo via Pinfall (5:39)

Silver warms up for Bryan Danielson here with a match up against Aaron Solo. -1 accompanies him to the ring and it makes me so happy to see AEW still treating this kid so fantastically. Silver gets the majority of the early offence in this match as his strength shows but Aaron Solo isn't a pushover as he fires back. Solo starts getting mouthy with -1 which allows Silver to come back into the match but Solo takes him back down but not for long and Silver hits a great Back Body Drop to take the control again. He gets a two from a Liger Bomb and then he lights Solo up with his educated feet before he hits the Spin Doctor and gets the big win for the momentum heading into tomorrow night.

Tony Schiavone appears like a genie for a third time as he asks Silver about the Danielson match. Silver promises he's going to touch and beat Danielson and Johnny's Hungie for some vegan meat. Taz popped.

Another fun episode of AEW Dark and we're all now sufficiently warmed up for AEW Dynamite in Long Island tomorrow night. I'll be back with coverage then but give me a follow on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy if you're cool. Adios.


