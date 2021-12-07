Former WWE Head Creative Writer Brian Gewirtz Set To Release Book

A report from PWInsider reveals former WWE creative head writer Brian Gewirtz is set to release a book about his time with the company.

Gewirtz joined WWE in 1999, before becoming a head writer for the company, and left in 2021, but remained a creative consultant for the company until 2015.

Gewirtz is best known as "The Rock's writer" and has worked on a lot of his material in WWE, and also now serves as the Senior Vice President of Development for Seven Buck Promotions which is behind a number of projects for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, including hits such as Young Rock and the Titan Games.