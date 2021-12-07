'Calm Your Tits' - Will Ospreay Says MLW Debut 'Will Happen'

It was recently reported that Will Ospreay had revealed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was no longer happening.

It was reported that scheduling issues and a potential conflict with AAA stars appearing on the same show played a role in his debut being nixed.

Ospreay has since taken to Twitter to reveal it "will happen" just not as it was originally planned.

“Lads MLW will happen. Just not when it was meant too. Everyone calm your tits,” tweeted.