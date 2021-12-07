WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Jim Ross Goes In Depth On Michael Cole's Heel Turn Storyline

Posted By: Joe West on Dec 07, 2021

Jim Ross Goes In Depth On Michael Cole's Heel Turn Storyline

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole.

“I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He didn’t want Southern. He didn’t want chubby cheeks. He wanted a change. He also underestimated my popularity. With that said, it sounds very egocentric to say something like that, but I think that was all proven over time. In any event, I don’t think Cole had anything to do with it or any conspiracy theories or any underhanded bullsh*t. That’s just not him. I don’t know how much he could have influenced it anyway to be honest with you in all fairness to everybody involved. It was one guy’s decision.”

Jim Ross recalled the angle in which Michael Cole turned heel.

“Well I’m sure it wasn’t Cole’s idea. It was Vince or Vince’s number one writer at that time. The lead announcer has to be somebody that the audience trusts. You can’t be an overwhelming character where the character is more important than their validity, their honesty, shooting straight within the storyline parameters, etc. When Cole was the lead announcer and he was becoming a heel, I thought it was one of the silliest positionings that we had ever done. You want everybody to trust this guy. If this guy’s a heel and he’s lying, exaggerating, and then he says, ‘Man, I’ll tell you what, Triple H is maybe the toughest guy in all of WWE.’ Do I believe that broadcaster or do I think he’s bullsh*tting me in his heel character?’ Does he really mean that? Whereas if he had been a babyface and didn’t have that tainted history of being a heel, then all of a sudden, there’s no issue. You believe him.”

“They didn’t do him any favors whatsoever. Here’s the good news about that deal to me. He endured it and survived it. Horrible creative for him, but he didn’t say sh*t. He survived it and now he’s tenured and he’s been there for years and years. He’s got a title and he’s making good money. I’m proud as hell of him.”

Jim Ross recalled the Cole/Lawler feud that brought in Jack Swagger, (now Jake Hager.)

“They liked the interaction between Cole and I and some of the fans were buying it, so here’s how we can further humiliate these two announcers by completely taking them out of their comfort zone and putting them in the ring. They wanted to get some heat on Swagger and they thought I would be a good guy to do that, which I didn’t mind doing. When you’re in there with him, you don’t have a lot of choices. You’re going to do what you need to do because you can’t stop it. He’s a beast. Even though I helped him get in the business, and he’s a kid that I still mentor to this very day, he had an opportunity to get over, and he was very aggressive. I went through it. They were setting up a tag match. That’s all it was is they were setting up a tag match. Somebody else could have used the TV time more, but that’s not how the creative went. Michael Cole didn’t like doing it either. I blacked his eye and chipped his tooth in that little skirmish. I’m not trained in this area. The last thing Vince said to me when I went out there was, ‘Lay your sh*t in JR.’ Ok. Now I didn’t go out there with a premeditated thought that I want to hurt him, but when your adrenaline gets going, and you don’t know how to throw a working punch, sometimes those rounds go off and there’s little issues there.”

“I remember I had to get tetanus shots when I hit Cole on one of those shows along that period where I hit him in the mouth, his tooth ran into my knuckles, and it bled like a hog. Little did I know that it was really dangerous as far as infections are concerned when other human beings bite. Then I had to take antibiotics. The doctors had to look at it everytime you go out there and all this other sh*t.”

Ross offered his final thoughts on Cole.

“He’s no different than us folks. He’s a wrestling fan. He’s had a really good job in wrestling for years and years, and he’s earned every moment of it, every accolade, every promotion, every raise, and all of his exposure. He’s earned all of that. He’s Mr. Reliability. I think he’s one of the more underrated guys in broadcasting. He’s earned his keep, and he’s earned it in a very classy way.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #jim ross #michael cole #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/72618/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Dec 07
Jim Ross Goes In Depth On Michael Cole's Heel Turn Storyline
On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He di[...]
Dec 07 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, the topic of discussion was WWE announcer Michael Cole. “I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He di[...]
Dec 07
Mercedes Martinez On Why She Voluntarily Left RETRIBUTION Storyline
Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in [...]
Dec 07 - Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in [...]
Dec 07
Tully Blanchard Became FTR Fan After Watching Their Matches On Arn Anderson's iPad
FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] [...]
Dec 07 - FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] [...]
Dec 07
AJ Lee Opens Up About Attempting Suicide During WWE Run In 2014
During an interview with Maurice Benard's State of Mind YouTube channel, AJ Mendez opened up about having attempted to commit suicide during her WWE r[...]
Dec 07 - During an interview with Maurice Benard's State of Mind YouTube channel, AJ Mendez opened up about having attempted to commit suicide during her WWE r[...]
Dec 07
MJF On The Only Person He'd Consider Adding To The Pinnacle
During an interview with Z100, MJF spoke about his faction The Pinnacle, and said who he'd add to the faction. “We’re cool, man. The on[...]
Dec 07 - During an interview with Z100, MJF spoke about his faction The Pinnacle, and said who he'd add to the faction. “We’re cool, man. The on[...]
Dec 07
Kiera Hogan Is Coming To TERMINUS
Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show. That name is [...]
Dec 07 - Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show. That name is [...]
Dec 07
Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Date Of WWE Non-Compete Clause Ending, Future Goals
Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends D[...]
Dec 07 - Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends D[...]
Dec 07
Raquel Gonzalez On Possibility Of Being In The Royal Rumble, Dark Match w/ SmackDown
During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble. “I’m always excited for the possibili[...]
Dec 07 - During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble. “I’m always excited for the possibili[...]
Dec 07
Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Episode - Steel Cage Match, Gargano's Future, More
WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final anno[...]
Dec 07 - WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final anno[...]
Dec 07
WWE Has Big Plans To Make 'Day 1' Pay-Per-View A Yearly Tradition
WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinki[...]
Dec 07 - WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinki[...]
Dec 07
Dave Bautista Set To Star In 'Knock at the Cabin' Movie
Dave Bautista has landed himself another movie role. The former WWE Champion star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, "Knock at the Cabin", acco[...]
Dec 07 - Dave Bautista has landed himself another movie role. The former WWE Champion star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, "Knock at the Cabin", acco[...]

Dec 07
MJF Comments On Comparisons To The Miz
AEW star MJF recently appeared on the ‘Throwing Down’ show on SiriusXM with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the show, MJF was asked[...]
Dec 07 - AEW star MJF recently appeared on the ‘Throwing Down’ show on SiriusXM with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the show, MJF was asked[...]
Dec 07
AEW To Hold Dynamite and Rampage At Historic Location In Early 2022
AEW has announced they will be holding upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage Atlantic City, NJ inside the historic Boardwalk Hall. The taping for[...]
Dec 07 - AEW has announced they will be holding upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage Atlantic City, NJ inside the historic Boardwalk Hall. The taping for[...]
Dec 07
Liv Morgan Working On Her Own NFT
Liv Morgan recently sat down on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed that she's working on her own NFT. "I'm making my own (NFT) ri[...]
Dec 07 - Liv Morgan recently sat down on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed that she's working on her own NFT. "I'm making my own (NFT) ri[...]
Dec 07
SPOILERS: NWA USA TV Tapings
NWA has filmed NWA USA TV on December 3rd from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The results of the taping is as follows. * Colby Corino beat C[...]
Dec 07 - NWA has filmed NWA USA TV on December 3rd from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The results of the taping is as follows. * Colby Corino beat C[...]
Dec 07
Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Promos Are "Overwritten", Says AEW Services Their Fans Better
During an interview with Ariel Helwani, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about both WWE and AEW's products. “I think for the first [...]
Dec 07 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about both WWE and AEW's products. “I think for the first [...]
Dec 07
10 Matches Set For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark
Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show[...]
Dec 07 - Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show[...]
Dec 07
Bully Ray Speculates Why Jeff Hardy Was Sent Home By WWE
As previously reported Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a "rough night" and looking "sluggish" at a WWE Live even[...]
Dec 07 - As previously reported Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a "rough night" and looking "sluggish" at a WWE Live even[...]
Dec 07
Eric Bischoff Leaning Toward Disney Buying WWE, Where Next For AEW?
During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't [...]
Dec 07 - During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't [...]
Dec 07
Becky Lynch Announced For TMZ Christmas Special On FOX
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX. FOX announced that "TMZ’s Merry Elfin&rsq[...]
Dec 07 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX. FOX announced that "TMZ’s Merry Elfin&rsq[...]
Dec 07
Updated Card For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View
The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-[...]
Dec 07 - The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-[...]
Dec 06
WWE Monday Night RAW Results [12/06/2021]
Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street P[...]
Dec 06 - Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street P[...]
Dec 06
AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 6th 2021) 
It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on A[...]
Dec 06 - It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on A[...]
Dec 06
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Brother Jeff Following WWE Live Event Incident
As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is kno[...]
Dec 06 - As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is kno[...]
Dec 06
AEW Star Appearing In E! Network Reality Show
AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on[...]
Dec 06 - AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π